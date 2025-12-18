Moomoo Concludes Second Global Paper Trading Competition; Hong Kong SAR and Singapore Traders Top Leaderboard with Record Returns

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, announced the successful conclusion of its Second Global Paper Trading Competition ("The Competition"). The six-week competition, powered by Nasdaq TotalView® depth-of-market data and integrated with advanced AI-powered investing tools, attracted over 350,000 investors from eight global markets. The competition provided an exceptional risk-free trading experience, fostering a vibrant cross-border investor community while delivering record-breaking performance numbers.

The event witnessed extraordinary trading acumen from participants worldwide. A trader from Hong Kong SAR emerged as the global champion with a cumulative return rate of 7,528.1%, while a participant from Singapore secured second place with a 4,957.8% return. Another Hong Kong SAR-based trader claimed the third position with a 4,907.6% return. Notably, the average return rate of the top 100 participants on the global leaderboard reached 909.88%, underscoring the strategic prowess of Moomoo's user base.

To honor these achievements, Moomoo will host a series of offline award ceremonies from Dec. 6 through Christmas Eve across the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Hong Kong SAR. These events mark a significant step in Moomoo's commitment to bridging online and offline experiences for its 28 million global users, offering top performers an opportunity to share insights and build deeper connections within the investment community.

In addition to the offline award ceremonies, the competition delivered a prize pool worth $200,000 in stock cash coupons for participants who completed interactive tasks that encourage learning and community engagement. As a highlight of the event, 9 exceptional participants—selected based on outstanding performance and valuable community contribution—will gain international exposure through a dedicated sizzle reel, which will be aired on the iconic Nasdaq Tower in New York's Times Square on Dec. 18, cementing their well-deserved recognition on a global stage.

During the competition, Moomoo conducted a survey of nearly 1,700 participants to gauge investor sentiment. The results revealed a balanced mix of experience levels, with the largest groups being investors with 3–5 years of experience (24%) and those with over 10 years (23%).

Key findings include:

While U.S. stocks remain a top choice, 86% of respondents expressed interest in the U.S. stock options. U.S. ETFs also gained significant attention, highlighting a focus on diversification in asset classes.

While 64% of surveyed participants regularly use basic analysis tools (charts, news, ratings), 39% have adopted AI-powered tools like Moomoo AI, indicating a rising interest in leveraging technology for market insights.

"The overwhelming response to our Second Global Paper Trading Competition exceeded our expectations," said Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US. "It not only demonstrates the passion and talent of our global investor community but also reaffirms our mission to make investing more accessible, intelligent, and engaging for everyone. By integrating Nasdaq's institutional-grade data and our own AI-powered tools, we've created a platform where investors of all experience levels can practice trading, refine their strategies, and learn from one another—all without risk."

Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President of Global Data Business at Nasdaq, commented: "We are proud to support the Second Moomoo Global Paper Trading Competition with Nasdaq TotalView® depth of market data—bringing institutional-grade market insights to retail investors around the world. Nasdaq values our strategic partnership with Moomoo, and we congratulate all the winners on their impressive achievements. We encourage more investors to join future paper trading competitions to experience how high-quality data drives smarter investment decisions."

