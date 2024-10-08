Moomoo Launches Inaugural Global Paper Trading Challenge Powered by Nasdaq TotalView®

Learn. Trade. Win: Enhance Financial Literacy and Prepare Investors for the Real Market Trading

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global investment and trading platform moomoo announced that it will launch its inaugural Global Paper Trading Challenge on October 14th, welcoming challengers from the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Hong Kong SAR to trade US stocks and ETFs risk-free. Themed "Learn. Trade. Win.", the five-week Challenge is designed to boost investors' knowledge, skills and confidence through highly simulated trades with real-time quotes and in real market conditions. Participants will gain free access to Nasdaq Totmoomoo announced thatlView®, provided by moomoo's global strategic partner Nasdaq, along with professional-level tools, market insights and well-designed online investing courses. Top winners of the Challenge will be awarded with cash rewards prizes as well as an opportunity to be featured at a celebration video on the Nasdaq Tower at Times Square in New York.

The built-in paper trading feature of moomoo helps challengers keep a record of their hypothetical buy and sell decisions, along with the prices at which they were executed, and track the performance of their "paperfolio" over time. This enables participants to test their investment theories and strategies with real-time market feedback, yet without risking real capital, an effective way to gain meaningful experience and hone trading skills. Participants can also leverage learning resources designed for investors of different levels, and engage with like-minded peers and investment experts in the moomoo community.

Although challengers place virtual trades at the Challenge, they are still able to leverage professional-level tools and real-time data available on the moomoo platform, including Nasdaq TotalView®, which offers investors insights into order volumes and market depth. Nasdaq TotalView® provides 60 levels of bid-and-ask quotes, empowering investors to seize potential investment opportunities. As part of a global strategic partnership with Nasdaq, moomoo will provide all participants with complimentary access to Nasdaq TotalView® and associated learning courses during the Challenge, helping them make more informed investing decisions, pursue higher virtual returns and win the challenge.

Moomoo also prepares various prizes and rewards for participants of this Challenge*. Challengers with a positive weekly investment return are eligible to share USD 20,000 in cash rewards each week, with a total of USD 100,000 available over five weeks. Meanwhile, participants whose cumulative returns rank in the top three in each region will receive additional cash rewards.

Participants who secure the top one, two, and three places globally by cumulative returns at the end of the Challenge will be eligible for cash rewards of USD 10,000, USD 3,000, and USD 1,000 respectively. To add to the excitement, global top winners will receive an exclusive invitation to be featured in a video broadcast on the Nasdaq Tower in the heart of New York's Times Square, creating a memorable moment to celebrate their successes.

"At Moomoo, we aspire to create a world where smarter investing is within reach of everyone. We believe paper trading can be done differently, so investors of all levels can harness its true benefits. We've dedicated considerable resources to build and launch this global paper trading challenge, including leveraging our partnership with Nasdaq to offer advanced market data with the hope to provide retail investors an unmatched experience to test their strategies and increase their investment knowledge. This will be done with real-time market data and feedback in an environment where they can exchange ideas and learn from fellow investors from around the world," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc.

"Nasdaq empowers moomoo's clients, and the participants of the global paper trading challenge, with Nasdaq TotalView®, an advanced market data solution that provides transparency and access to the U.S. markets. The participants can learn a lot about U.S. investments and we wish them all the best of luck and hope they enjoy the trading experience," said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Data, Nasdaq.

Click here to find out more about this competition.

*Terms and conditions apply to the challenge and rewards. The weekly share of $20,000 is available only to participants from the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong SAR. Participants from Japan with a positive weekly profit/loss percentage will each receive a cash reward of JPY 200.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools and pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we have received numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting-edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected].

