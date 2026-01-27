A New Era in Options Trading! Moomoo Partners with Nasdaq to Deliver Monday & Wednesday Expirations for Greater Flexibility and Opportunity

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo's 28 million investors worldwide gained immediate access to Nasdaq's newly launched Monday and Wednesday weekly options today, as the investment platform rolled out the expanded expirations on day one. The move delivers trading flexibility, allowing users to align options strategies more precisely with market events and opportunities. As a global strategic partner of Nasdaq, Moomoo celebrated the introduction of these groundbreaking products by livestreaming an exclusive discussion for its global community, featuring Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US, and Tanya Patwa, Head of U.S. Options Sales, Nasdaq. The conversation provided cutting-edge insights into these newly available options and the evolving options trading landscape.

This launch follows recent SEC approval for Nasdaq to expand options expirations for a premier group of high-profile securities. The list extends beyond the so called "Magnificent Seven" stocks and includes nine major names: Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Broadcom (AVGO), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) — beyond the standard Friday expiry. This move offers traders more granularity and flexibility, aligning single-stock options closer to the daily expirations seen in major indices.

Neil McDonald of Moomoo said, "We witnessed an explosion in options trading interest throughout 2025. Our data shows the number of options transactions surged 86% year-over-year. The introduction of Monday and Wednesday options is perfectly timed. Retail investors are savvy; when provided with proper training, access, and advanced toolkits, they are fully equipped to capitalize on market opportunities."

User sharing in Moomoo community showcases that options are more than just speculative tools. Users actively leverage options to lock in entry costs, enhance profit potential, capitalize on market swings, and build a steady income strategy.

Unlocking New Strategies with Enhanced Flexibility

The new expirations unlock more strategic possibilities for traders of all levels.

For fundamental traders, they can now align options strategies more precisely with key market events like earnings reports or economic data releases.

For income-focused strategies like Covered Calls or Cash-Secured Puts, traders can potentially amplify premium collection by increasing trade frequency from once (with Friday options) to three times a week.

And for sophisticated 0DTE (0 Days to expiration) options traders, these expirations enable them to strategically position themselves to either benefit from, or protect against, the amplified gamma-driven price accelerations these very contracts can create.

Moomoo supports this strategic depth by offering up to 13 built-in options strategies, from basic to advanced, allowing for both simplicity and customization.

Moomoo's Powerful Toolkit Demystifies Options Trading

With greater choice comes the need for greater awareness. The enrichment of expiration cycles makes key options metrics like Implied Volatility (IV) more granular and event-sensitive. Traders must be mindful of risks, such as gamma exposure, especially around the expiration of short-dated options.

To help traders navigate this dynamic environment confidently, Moomoo provides an industry-leading suite of intuitive, real-time tools:

The Options Chain: Presents all available contracts for a stock or an ETF, sorted by expiration date and strike price. It displays key real-time data—including premiums, volume, Greeks, and IV—for calls and puts, enabling quick opportunity and risk assessment.

Presents all available contracts for a stock or an ETF, sorted by expiration date and strike price. It displays key real-time data—including premiums, volume, Greeks, and IV—for calls and puts, enabling quick opportunity and risk assessment. The Options Price Calculator: Allows investors to model how an option's theoretical price may change based on the three key factors: time to expiry, underlying stock price, and IV. This helps in evaluating the reasonableness of a current price and planning entry/exit timing.

Beyond powerful technology, Moomoo is committed to investor education, offering free comprehensive online courses designed to sharpen options trading skills for beginners and advanced traders alike within its global community of over 28 million investors.

"The historic launch of Monday and Wednesday options signals a trend toward more frequent expirations, making trading more accessible and responsive," Neil McDonald concluded. "Moomoo is proud to be a driving force in this new era. We will continue to partner with exchanges like Nasdaq and equip our users with the best tools and education to navigate the markets effectively."

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, Moomoo is trusted by more than 28 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit Moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

Disclaimer:

Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all customers. It is important that investors read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (https://j.us.moomoo.com/00xBBz) before engaging in any options trading strategies. Options transactions are often complex and may involve the potential of losing the entire investment in a relatively short period of time. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk, including the potential for losses that may exceed the original investment amount. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.

Moomoo does not guarantee favorable investment outcomes. The past performance of a security or financial product does not guarantee future results or returns. Customers should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing in options. Because of the importance of tax considerations to all options transactions, the customer considering options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the outcome of each options strategy.

