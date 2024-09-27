Moomoo Malaysia Becomes First to Launch US Options Trading in Malaysia, Expanding Access to Global Markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Moomoo Malaysia) is proud to announce it has become the first platform in Malaysia to offer US Options trading, marking a major milestone in the Malaysian financial market. This significant expansion of Moomoo's product offerings follows the announcement at the recent #MerdekaBersamaMoofest and continues the company's commitment to provide Malaysians with broader access to global financial markets.

With the introduction of US Options, Moomoo Malaysia is offering investors the ability to trade options on some of the world's largest and most prominent companies listed on the US stock exchanges. This new feature will allow users to diversify their investment strategies, hedge positions, and gain more control over their portfolios by leveraging options trading strategies.

Empowering Malaysian Investors with Advanced Tools

According to Moomoo Malaysia's recent Retail Investor Sentiment Survey, 33% of Malaysian investors are actively looking to global markets as part of their strategy to diversify their portfolios, while 37% of Malaysian investors are focusing on high-growth sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and finance, especially in global markets like the US. With US Options trading now available, moomoo provides a timely and effective solution for Malaysian investors to gain exposure to the world's largest market, offering them the tools to navigate both local and international financial opportunities.

Ivan Mok, Chief Executive Officer of Moomoo Malaysia said, "We're thrilled to be the first in Malaysia to introduce US Options trading. This is a transformative step for the local investment landscape, giving our users access to sophisticated financial tools typically available in more mature markets. With the ability to trade options on major US companies, our users can now tailor their investment strategies to both protect their portfolios from volatility and capitalize on global growth sectors like tech and AI. This is an important step for Malaysian investors looking to diversify beyond traditional stocks and gain access to some of the world's largest markets."

He added, "What sets moomoo apart is not just the access to US Options but the complete ecosystem we provide—integrated educational resources, advanced data, and analysis tools. We want to ensure our users, whether they are new to options trading or seasoned investors, can confidently execute their strategies with the support they need at every step."

Lowering Barriers through Greater Investor Support

In line with its mission to empower investors, Moomoo Malaysia will continue to offer comprehensive educational resources designed to help users of all levels understand the intricacies of US Options trading. These resources include in-depth guides, real-time market data, active community forums, as well as interactive webinars hosted by industry experts, all available within the moomoo app.

From a community standpoint, Malaysian investors have the opportunity to tap into a shared, collaborative space on the moomoo app via the "Moo Community", which hosts over 23.8 million investors worldwide. The launch of US Options trading will encourage greater discussions on portfolio management and diversification strategies, through valuable community insights into market trends and investment strategies.

Since its launch in February 2024, Moomoo Malaysia has rapidly become the leading digital investment platform in the country, gaining its first 100,000 clients within 6 weeks of their debut. The platform was also recently voted as the 'Best Up and Coming Digital Investment Platform' in Malaysia at the recent PC.com 2024 Readers Choice Award, a recognition of Moomoo's commitment to the local investment landscape by providing greater accessibility and unparalleled resource access. This latest development further strengthens Moomoo Malaysia's position as a pioneer in the financial technology space, continuously setting new benchmarks for the local investment scene.

For more information on the new US Options trading service on Moomoo Malaysia, please visit https://www.moomoo.com/my/promotion/us_options.

SOURCE Moomoo Malaysia