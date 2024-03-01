Moomoo Malaysia's Launch Takes the Country by Storm: Over 10,000 Clients in Just 3 Days as Investors Flock to The Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Malaysia, the cutting-edge all-in-one investment super app for investors, has achieved a remarkable milestone in Malaysia, by amassing over 120,000 users and more than 10,000 clients within just 3 days since its launch in the market. This unprecedented level of interest and rapid uptake marks a significant step forward in Moomoo's global expansion efforts. With a user base of over 21 million worldwide, the inclusion of 120,000 Malaysian users is yet another vote of confidence from investors.

"We are incredibly excited to achieve this significant milestone in the Malaysian market, and are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm we've received from investors. Malaysia is actively seeking to elevate its brokerage sector's technological capabilities to enhance its competitiveness in the global financial markets. Drawing on our technological expertise and extensive global experience, akin to our achievements in Singapore and Hong Kong, where we established pioneering benchmarks in fintech technology, our objective is to replicate this success in Malaysia. Our aim is to set a precedent for the industry, serving as a blueprint for others to emulate." said Ivan Mok, CEO of Moomoo Malaysia.

"There's a clear push from both Bursa Malaysia as per its recent address, and other local governmental bodies to revitalise the local investment landscape by fostering greater participation, and enhance market liquidity in driving and supporting national growth. With local investors comprising less than 10% compared to 30-40% in developed markets, this presents a significant opportunity to enhance investment awareness and financial education, crucial for economic growth. As the thirtieth brokerage entering the market, we're poised to make an impact by leveraging our technology and global expertise to drive financial literacy and investment engagement. Through our offerings such as free real-time market data and prioritising financial literacy through our platform, we aim to increase engagement and market participation levels among Malaysian investors." said Mok.

As a leading technology-driven investment platform, moomoo offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower investors of any level to optimise their strategies, capitalise on market trends and make informed investment decisions. From real-time market data including free level 2 US and level 1 MY market depth quotes, in-depth company research to advanced charting tools, AI-powered analytical features and zero commission trading[i], moomoo aims to open up access to crucial investment information. By placing these tools directly in the hands of investors, Moomoo Malaysia aims to revolutionise the investment experience through technological innovation, ensuring that investors of all backgrounds have equal access to investment opportunities and resources.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, investors are continually seeking choice and convenience. With expectations at an all-time high, it is imperative to explore innovative strategies to attract and retain them. To meet their needs, investing must become more engaging and user friendly, allowing them to invest anytime, anywhere.

As technology disrupts every sector, including the financial industry, innovative solutions such as Moomoo exemplify the pivotal role technology and data-driven insights in reimagining the investment landscape. With its user-friendly interface, personalised insights and cost effective solutions, Moomoo broadens investment opportunities for a diverse audience, making investing more accessible to all.

Moomoo Malaysia's rapid adoption signifies a new era of accessible and technologically-driven investing in Malaysia. With its commitment to offering an accessible, innovative, and educational platform, Moomoo Malaysia is poised to play a pivotal role in empowering Malaysian investors and shaping the future of financial inclusion in the region.

Exclusive Promotions for Malaysian Investors

To mark its official launch, Moomoo Malaysia is rolling out exclusive promotions and perks for Malaysian investors. Between now and March 31, 2024, new users([i]) who successfully open a Moomoo MY universal account and deposits a total of RM8000 will be eligible for a free Apple share([ii]). Those who successfully open a Moomoo Malaysia universal account with a cumulative deposit of RM500 will receive RM100 cash rewards([iii]).

On top of that, traders who execute at least one transaction using their Moomoo Malaysia universal account during the promotion period, will receive one month of free access to Level 2 MY market data. Users can accumulate up to 6 months of complimentary Level 2 MY market data during this time([iv]).

Malaysian investors can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start their investment journey with Moomoo. For more information on Moomoo Malaysia and its services, please visit www.moomoo.com/my .

To download the moomoo App, please click the link: https://j.moomoo.com/00K73e.

([i])Campaign Eligibility: New users who have successfully opened a Moomoo MY universal account and haven't made any deposit into the account before 2024.02.27. The customer shall not participate in any other new user promotion, including the 'Team up with A Friend to Get 1×Apple Stock' activity. ([ii])To be eligible for the free Apple share, you must successfully open a Moomoo MY universal account and deposit a cumulative amount of at least RM8,000 into the account before 11:59PM MYT on 31/03/2024. Once the deposit of RM8,000 has been completed, you must also successfully claim the free Apple share from the activity landing page. The Apple share will be issued upon successful deposit, and will be activated if you maintain the assets (cash, stocks and other assets included) of RM8,000 (or equivalent currencies) for 30 days. Due to stock price fluctuations, the total asset value is allowed to drop by 10% from the stated amount. This campaign has nothing to do with any company and its affiliates that are rewarded with shares. Apple stock will be credited to your Moomoo MY universal account within 3 calendar days. The free apple share is valid within 90 days from the date of issuance, if not claimed, the free apple share will expire. ([iii])Those who successfully open a Moomoo MY Universal account and deposit a cumulative of at least RM500 by 11.59pm on 31/03/24 will receive RM100 cash rewards of RM50*1 cash coupon and RM10*5 stock cash coupons. The RM10*5 stock cash coupons will be issued and activated upon successful deposit. The RM50*1 cash coupon will be issued upon successful deposit, and will be activated if you maintain the assets (cash, stocks and other assets included) of RM500 (or equivalent currencies) for 30 days. The stock coupons and cash coupon are valid within 90 days from the date of issuance. ([iv])Trade any US and/or MY stocks with Moomoo MY universal account at least once before 11:59PM MYT on 31/3/2024. You will receive 1 coupon for every trade, with the maximum of 6 coupon. 6 coupons unlock 6 months free Level 2 MY market data.

[i]Users who open a moomoo MY brokerage account between now till 31 March 2024 will enjoy zero commission trading for 180 days only from the date of successful account opening. Full T&C and other fees apply.

SOURCE moomoo