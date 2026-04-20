Moomoo Pioneers the Era of Agentic Investing with Launch of Moomoo API Skills

The first AI-powered API Skills that turn trading ideas into execution — no coding required

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo today announced the launch of Moomoo API Skills, its AI-powered capability that enables investors to execute sophisticated trading strategies using natural language — marking a major leap in making institutional-grade tools accessible to all.

This breakthrough positions Moomoo at the forefront of a new era of investing, where anyone with an idea can turn it into action — without writing a single line of code.

A First-of-Its-Kind Breakthrough in Investor Accessibility

For years, advanced trading capabilities such as algorithmic strategies, real-time automation, and multi-market data access have long been limited to professional traders.

Moomoo API Skills removes this barrier.

Investors can now describe their strategy in plain language, from technical signals to execution conditions, and have it translated into live or simulated trades instantly.

"This is the first time Wall Street-level trading capability is made truly accessible through everyday language," said Robin Xu, Group Senior Partner & Senior Vice President, Futu Holdings. "We are not just simplifying trading tools — we are redefining who gets to use them."

From Tools to Trading Assistants

Moomoo API Skills introduces a new paradigm of agentic investing, where AI acts as an execution partner rather than a passive tool.

Instead of navigating complex systems, investors can:

Describe their strategy

Let AI translate it into execution logic

Monitor and respond to markets in real time

This effectively creates an always on trading assistant, enabling faster and more structured decision making.

Institutional Capabilities Made Accessible

Built on Moomoo's Open API ecosystem, the capability provides:

Zero code strategy execution

Global market access across US, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR , Japan, and more

, Japan, and more Real time monitoring and automated triggers

At the same time, Moomoo maintains strong control and security through its local-first architecture powered by Moomoo OpenD, where:

Data remains on the user's local environment

Execution requires user confirmation

Exposure to third party risks is reduced

Closing the Execution Gap

Today's investors are not short of information, but often face challenges in executing consistently and efficiently. Moomoo API Skills is designed to close this gap by simplifying how strategies are expressed and carried through. It also strengthens Moomoo's ecosystem, including Moo Academy, MooveNetwork and the Option Playbook, enabling a seamless journey from learning to execution.

"The challenge today is no longer access to information, but the ability to act on it effectively," said Xu.

"Moomoo API Skills helps investors translate intent into structured action while keeping them fully in control."

Pioneering the Next Phase of Investing

The launch reflects a broader shift in investing, from tool based platforms to intent driven systems. With Moomoo API Skills, investors can define what they want to achieve, while intelligent systems handle how it is executed. This creates a more direct and structured path from idea to action, allowing investors to focus on strategy rather than operational complexity.

"We believe the next phase of investing is agentic — where investors define their intent and intelligent systems help carry out strategies. With Moomoo API Skills, investors can turn their ideas into structured strategies that can be tested and executed seamlessly within a single environment. Our focus is on enabling this in a way that enhances decision-making while keeping investors fully in control, bringing a more intuitive and accessible approach to strategy-driven investing," said Xu.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, Moomoo is trusted by more than 29 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit Moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

Disclaimers

The contents herein do not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to invest in any capital market products. Investors should understand the risks involved in relation to the products and services, conduct their own risk assessment and seek professional advice, where necessary. Investors should compare and consider the fee, charges and costs involved. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

This document has not been reviewed by the Securities Commission Malaysia. Please refer to the Advertisement Disclaimer on our website.

Investments in capital market products involve risk. Full disclaimers at www.moomoo.com/sg/support/topic5_510. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE Moomoo