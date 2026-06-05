Moomoo Singapore Announces Jeyson Ng as Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Singapore today announced the official appointment of Jeyson Ng as Chief Executive Officer of Moomoo Singapore.

Jeyson's appointment marks a significant milestone for Moomoo Singapore as the company continues to deepen its presence within Singapore's financial ecosystem and strengthen its position as a leading digital investment and wealth platform for investors across the region.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Jeyson held senior leadership roles across the financial services and capital markets industry, bringing with him extensive experience spanning exchange development, market strategy, institutional engagement, and ecosystem partnerships. Since joining Moomoo Singapore, he has played a key role in advancing the company's strategic growth, strengthening industry collaborations, and driving the company's long-term vision around technology-enabled investing and investor empowerment.

Under Jeyson's leadership, Moomoo Singapore will continue focusing on four key strategic pillars:

Deepening investor education and financial literacy initiatives

Accelerating the integration of AI-driven investing tools and intelligent investing experiences

Expanding access to global investment opportunities and institutional-grade capabilities

Strengthening partnerships across Singapore's financial and capital markets ecosystem

"Jeyson brings a strong combination of capital markets expertise, industry connectivity, and strategic leadership experience that will be invaluable as Moomoo Singapore enters its next phase of growth. Singapore continues to play an increasingly important role as a global financial hub, and we believe Jeyson is well-positioned to lead Moomoo Singapore in deepening its local market presence, strengthening industry relationships, and delivering greater value to investors.

We are excited to welcome Jeyson as CEO and look forward to supporting him as he leads the business into its next chapter," Echo Zhao, Country Head, Moomoo Singapore, said.

Advancing Investor Empowerment Through Technology and Education

Over the past year, Moomoo Singapore has continued to strengthen its market presence through initiatives spanning investor education, ecosystem partnerships, and technology innovation. This includes the launch of Moo Academy — the company's flagship investor education initiative designed to foster a more vibrant and connected financial ecosystem by bringing together financial institutions, listed companies, ecosystem partners, and everyday investors.

At the same time, the company has accelerated its AI-driven transformation through innovations such as Moomoo AI and Moomoo API Skills, reflecting its broader vision of empowering investors with more intelligent, data-driven, and intuitive investing experiences.

These initiatives reflect Moomoo Singapore's broader vision of empowering investors through a combination of actionable insights, advanced technology, and intelligent investing tools. It also continues to support greater retail investor participation in Singapore's capital markets through educational initiatives, market insights, and access to diversified global investment products.

"Singapore continues to stand out as one of the world's most trusted and resilient financial centres. As investing becomes increasingly digital, global, and AI-driven, investors today are looking not only for access, but also for smarter tools that can help them interpret information, identify opportunities, and make decisions with greater confidence.

At Moomoo Singapore, we believe AI will play a transformative role in reshaping the future of investing — making sophisticated insights, data, and execution capabilities more accessible to everyday investors. I look forward to working alongside our team, partners, and regulators to continue building a trusted and intelligent investing platform for investors across Singapore and the region," Jeyson said.

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Moomoo Singapore offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In July 2025, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1.5 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence.

Our achievements include the WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year at the 2025 Asia Fintech Awards and the SIAS Best Retail Broker 2025.

SOURCE moomoo