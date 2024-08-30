Moomoo Singapore Wins Investment Tech of the Year Award

Receives the prestigious Investment Tech of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Fintech Awards

Recognises Moomoo Singapore's committment to democratising investing for all

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Moomoo Singapore") is pleased to announce that it has won the prestigious Investment Tech of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Fintech Awards. Moomoo Singapore was selected as the winner after a rigorous selection process, triumphing over stiff competition to win the coveted award.

Mr Gavin Chia, CEO of Moomoo Singapore, received the award on behalf of the company at the awards ceremony at Andaz Singapore on Friday, 23 August 2024.

Mr Gavin Chia, CEO, Moomoo Singapore, receiving the Investment Tech of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Fintech Awards

"We are delighted to mark another significant milestone in Singapore. Tech is at the core of our DNA, and this award recognises our commitment to helping each investor take control of their own investment journeys through our powerful and easy-to-use platform," Chia said.

The adoption of emerging technologies in the financial sector, such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, analytics and machine learning is levelling the playing ground regardless of one's investment experience or access to information that was once the exclusive domain of high-net-worth individuals or institutional clients.

Digitalised trading platforms such as moomoo are leveraging their tech capabilities to help clients access data and insights, identify market trends, uncover hidden opportunities and assess the performance of their portfolios in real time.

Indeed, it is Moomoo Singapore's committment to democratising investing for all that led to the award win. "The judges selected this winner because this company is utilising tech to remove barriers to investing, meaning everyone, no matter their educational background and wealth level, can invest sensibly and safely. The judges thought the inclusivity of the platform was very admirable," the organisers noted in their award citation published on the 2024 Asia Fintech Awards website.

"Our platform is designed to empower every investor through its wealth of easy-to-use features. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned hand, It promises to be a game-changer for all investors looking to take the next step in their investment journeys," Mr Chia said.

Wealth of Tech Features

Today, moomoo offers a wide range of tech features on its platform. They include:

Industry Chain: Helps investors gain an intuitive and comprehensive understanding of upstream and downstream industries by mapping the industrial chains of HK stocks, US stocks, and A-shares with its knowledge mapping algorithm.

Helps investors gain an intuitive and comprehensive understanding of upstream and downstream industries by mapping the industrial chains of HK stocks, US stocks, and A-shares with its knowledge mapping algorithm. Institutional Tracker: Investors can see their favourite institutions such as Berkshire, Soros, or Ark Investment, as well as the stocks that these institutions are holding. This allows them to mimic the movements of the trading strategies of these institutions.

Investors can see their favourite institutions such as Berkshire, Soros, or Ark Investment, as well as the stocks that these institutions are holding. This allows them to mimic the movements of the trading strategies of these institutions. Advanced Stock Screener: Contains more than 100 advanced stock screening indicators, making it the most comprehensive stock screener on the market with low latency and real-time calculations.

Contains more than 100 advanced stock screening indicators, making it the most comprehensive stock screener on the market with low latency and real-time calculations. Patented charting tools: With 38 drawing tools and more than 60 technical indicators, as well as real-time data, users can draw lines and shapes on charts, facilitating price movement analysis, pattern recognition, and identification of potential market opportunities from the convenience of their mobile devices — anytime and anywhere.

The Investment Tech of the Year Award follows closely on the heels of two other accolades — the Investment Product Innovation of the Year (Singapore), awarded as part of the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2024.

"The multiple recognitions we have received is testament to the hard work we have put in to build, and continually enhance, the moomoo platform. We will continue to invest heavily in our tech capabilities to ensure that we are able to provide our clients with the best tools to help them succeed in their investment journeys," he added.

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

In Singapore, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.moomoo.com/sg) offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In April 2024, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products that rival that of traditional private banks, and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence. Visit us at: https://www.moomoo.com/sg/private-wealth

