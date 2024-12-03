Moon Creative Lab Venture Variloom™ Wins ISPO 2024 Award in Collaboration with Rip Curl

Variloom 3DP Filament and Print System Recognized as Part of Rip Curl's Mirage3DP Boardshort Innovating in Sustainable and Functional Design and Materials

MUNICH, Germany and PALO ALTO, Calif. and TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Creative Lab, a venture studio that powers the creation of new businesses, today announced that its venture Variloom has won the ISPO 2024 Award as part of the Mirage3DP Boardshort. Developed with Rip Curl, Moon Creative Lab, and Bilio, the Mirage3DP shorts feature a 3D waistband for stability in the water, integrated panels for fit and ventilation, and a recyclable blend of bio-based TPU and wool for comfort and durability. Moon Creative Lab's Variloom 3DP system enables on-site, print-to-shape fabrication, reducing waste, lead times, and inventory, while promoting sustainable, customizable production close to consumers. Every year, the ISPO award honors the outstanding products of the sporting goods industry at its ISPO Show in Munich, Germany.

"Winning the ISPO award for our innovations in sustainable 3DP material, production, and design is an amazing honor, and we could not be more pleased to receive this recognition with our partners Rip Curl and Bilio," said Kaichi Yokoyama, Chief Executive Officer, Moon Creative Lab. "The Mirage3DP Boardshort made with Variloom's 3D-printable materials is breaking ground for unrivaled comfort, resilience, fit, and performance. We will continue to work closely with Rip Curl to give customers completely on-demand, customizable, and 100% 3D printed and circular products made from sustainable materials."

Variloom is transforming the fashion industry by creating new systems and processes to bring production closer to the consumer and make circularity a reality. Variloom's patent pending 3DP filament and print system balances softness, stretch and adaptable performance by utilizing bio-based TPU with carefully selected natural additives and fibers. The future of Variloom and 3D printing in soft goods offers on-demand, on-site, print-to-shape 3D fabrication that exponentially reduces production waste, lead times, product inventory, and dependence on offshore manufacturing by bringing customizable production closer to the consumer.

"Our Variloom patents cover a number of ways to produce 3D printed textiles that are flexible, soft to the touch, and wearable with adaptable performance," said Bethany Meuleners, venture lead, Sustainable Fashion, Moon Creative Lab. "The ISPO Award is a tremendous recognition of the work Moon, Rip Curl, and Bilio are doing in the area of sustainable and high-performance apparel and materials. We will be continuing to improve our capabilities and speed in our processes through innovations in revolutionary machinery to create and fully recycle these fabrics."

The MIRAGE3DP boardshort is scheduled for release in 2026.

About ISPO Award

Every year, ISPO honors the outstanding products of the sporting goods industry with the ISPO Award. Independent expert juries evaluate several hundred submissions (including those from non-exhibitors) according to well-founded criteria. This high-caliber selection is welcome guidance for the sports industry, helps specialist retailers make decisions when selecting the next product range, and supports consumers in choosing the optimal product for them. The ISPO Award has established itself as a sustainable seal of quality in the sports industry. ISPO Award - The best in sport.

About Variloom

About Moon Creative Lab

Moon Creative Lab was first established in 2018 as a venture studio to deliver human-centered new business creation for the Mitsui & Co., group. With offices in Palo Alto, USA and Tokyo, Japan, we have established a hands-on support system with global and diverse professional human resources, including designers, engineers, product managers, and people with entrepreneurial experience, to create new businesses that will have a positive impact on the world. Based on this experience, Moon has expanded its support for new business creation beyond Mitsui & Co., to external corporations and startup teams. We aim to help teams and organizations unleash their creative potential to transform bold ideas into ventures that will have an exponential impact on the world. Visit us at www.mooncreativelab.com .

