More Than 8,000 Entrepreneurs from 30 Countries Gather in Malaysia for QNET's Global V-Convention 2026

Global Flagship convention reinforces responsible entrepreneurship, leadership development and innovation while unveiling new wellness, lifestyle and technology products

PENANG, Malaysia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the theme "Reform. Perform. Transform.", V-Convention 2026 brought together more than 8,000 entrepreneurs and business leaders from 30 countries in Penang, Malaysia, reaffirming QNET's role as a global direct selling company committed to entrepreneurship, leadership development, innovation and personal transformation.

Mattias Mildenborn, CEO of QNET

Supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and Tourism Malaysia, V-Convention 2026 marked the third consecutive year of collaboration with agencies under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). The event welcomed participants from across Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and other international markets, supporting Malaysia's business events and tourism industries and the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign by showcasing Malaysia's world-class infrastructure, cultural diversity and hospitality.

V-Convention is the flagship annual global convention of QNET, a global direct selling company, bringing together Independent Distributors, entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the world. The event serves as the company's premier platform for leadership development, responsible entrepreneurship, compliance education, product innovation and business growth, while reinforcing QNET's commitment to responsible entrepreneurship, ethical direct selling and long-term customer trust.

For nearly three decades, V-Convention has brought together entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers to exchange ideas, build capabilities and embrace innovation. This year's edition featured keynote sessions by the company's founders and leadership team, encouraging participants to embrace change, pursue continuous improvement and create meaningful impact in business, communities and personal lives.

Mattias Mildenborn, CEO, QNET said, "Transformation is not a destination; it is a continuous commitment. It requires the courage to challenge legacy thinking, the discipline to strengthen how we operate, and the integrity to earn trust every day.

As we continue our transformation, we are building a stronger, more transparent and more accountable QNET—one that places compliance, ethical business practices and customer trust at the heart of everything we do. Seeing more than 8,000 entrepreneurs from around the world gathered at V-Convention 2026 reflects not only the strength of our global community, but also a shared commitment to building a sustainable business with the highest standards of professionalism.

Looking ahead, our focus remains clear: empowering people through innovation, responsible entrepreneurship and products and opportunities that create lasting value for individuals, families and communities."

"Throughout the convention, attendees participated in an extensive programme of leadership development, business-building workshops, product education, compliance training, personal development and networking opportunities. Our objective is to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and foundation needed to build sustainable businesses in an increasingly dynamic and regulated world," added Mattias Mildenborn, CEO, QNET.

New Wellness, Lifestyle and Technology Products Unveiled

V-Convention 2026 also marked the launch of three new additions to QNET's wellness, lifestyle and technology portfolio, reflecting the company's continued commitment to product innovation and customer wellbeing.

The new product launches included:

Amezcua GX-1 – the world's first Closed-Loop Grounding Duo Mat powered by proprietary ART™ technology. Designed to support everyday wellbeing and personal vitality, the GX-1 represents the latest evolution in Amezcua's wellness innovation portfolio.

Physio Radiance Aura – combines plant-powered innovation with an advanced 3-in-1 cellular system that recharges your skin cells for a visibly radiant, youthful-looking complexion.

Interra Chronograph – a distinguished new timepiece that combines precision engineering, contemporary design and timeless craftsmanship, further expanding the Interra collection.

The convention also featured expansive product exhibition with immersive brand showcases, live demonstrations and educational sessions, allowing attendees to experience QNET's wellness, lifestyle and luxury brands firsthand.

Together, the product launches and immersive exhibition reinforced QNET's commitment to innovation, quality, ethical direct selling and responsible entrepreneurship, equipping Independent Distributors with the knowledge, products and confidence to build sustainable businesses professionally and responsibly.

Transformation with Purpose

As V-Convention 2026 concluded, participants left with new knowledge, stronger capabilities and renewed determination to build sustainable businesses rooted in professionalism, innovation and responsible entrepreneurship, recognising that lasting success is measured not only by personal achievement, but also by the positive impact created for customers, communities and future generations.

About QNET

QNET is a global direct selling company offering health, wellness, lifestyle and luxury products through an e-commerce-driven business model. Founded in 1998, QNET is guided by its mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind and is committed to responsible entrepreneurship, ethical business practices and customer-focused innovation.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and other recognised industry organisations. The company is also the official direct selling partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), reflecting its commitment to excellence, global partnerships and community impact. Discover more at www.qnet.net.

SOURCE QNET