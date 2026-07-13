Mori Art Museum's "Ron Mueck" Exhibition Welcomes Over 200,000 Visitors
News provided byMori Art Museum
13 Jul, 2026, 12:13 CST
— Special Combination Tickets Now on Sale, Offering Access to the Tokyo City View Observation Deck —
TOKYO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, is thrilled to announce that its ongoing exhibition Ron Mueck, has officially surpassed 200,000 visitors as of Thursday, July 9, 2026. Co-organized by the Mori Art Museum and the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, this highly acclaimed presentation marks the artist's first major solo show in Japan in 18 years. Ron Mueck (born 1958 in Australia, based in the UK) is a contemporary artist internationally renowned for pushing the boundaries of figurative sculpture through his innovative use of materials, techniques, and methods of expression.
The exhibition presents 11 works that trace the artist's evolution from early masterpieces to more recent creations. At the heart of the show is the large-scale installation Mass (2016–2017), a captivating work with an overwhelming presence featuring a pile of 100 giant human skull sculptures. Six of the featured pieces are making their Japan premiere.
To offer international visitors the ultimate Tokyo experience, a special "Ron Mueck Exhibition + Tokyo City View Combo Ticket" is now available. This exclusive pass allows visitors to immerse themselves in contemporary art at the Mori Art Museum on the 53rd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, and then step down to the 52nd floor to enjoy Tokyo City View, an observation deck soaring 250 meters above sea level that offers an unobstructed, 360-degree panoramic view of the city's iconic landmarks.
Ticket Details
Available Dates
- Saturday, August 1 - Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Where to Purchase
- Online: Now on Sale (Mori Art Museum Booking Website)
- On-Site (Museum & Observatory Tickets / Information, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 3F): Available for same-day admission only, subject to availability.
Admission
- Online: 4,100 yen
- On-Site: 4,300 yen
*All prices include tax.
General Information
Exhibition Title: Ron Mueck
Exhibition Period: Wednesday, April 29 - Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Venue: Mori Art Museum, 53F, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Hours: 10:00-22:00
* 10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays
For more information, please visit the Mori Art Museum website: www.mori.art.museum/en/
SOURCE Mori Art Museum
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