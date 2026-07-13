Mori Art Museum's "Ron Mueck" Exhibition Welcomes Over 200,000 Visitors

— Special Combination Tickets Now on Sale, Offering Access to the Tokyo City View Observation Deck —

TOKYO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, is thrilled to announce that its ongoing exhibition Ron Mueck, has officially surpassed 200,000 visitors as of Thursday, July 9, 2026. Co-organized by the Mori Art Museum and the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, this highly acclaimed presentation marks the artist's first major solo show in Japan in 18 years. Ron Mueck (born 1958 in Australia, based in the UK) is a contemporary artist internationally renowned for pushing the boundaries of figurative sculpture through his innovative use of materials, techniques, and methods of expression.

Ron Mueck, Mass, 2016–2017. Synthetic polymer paint on fiberglass. Dimensions variable. Collection: National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Felton Bequest, 2018. Installation view: “Ron Mueck” exhibition, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2026. Photo: Hasegawa Kenta. Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

The exhibition presents 11 works that trace the artist's evolution from early masterpieces to more recent creations. At the heart of the show is the large-scale installation Mass (2016–2017), a captivating work with an overwhelming presence featuring a pile of 100 giant human skull sculptures. Six of the featured pieces are making their Japan premiere.

To offer international visitors the ultimate Tokyo experience, a special "Ron Mueck Exhibition + Tokyo City View Combo Ticket" is now available. This exclusive pass allows visitors to immerse themselves in contemporary art at the Mori Art Museum on the 53rd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, and then step down to the 52nd floor to enjoy Tokyo City View, an observation deck soaring 250 meters above sea level that offers an unobstructed, 360-degree panoramic view of the city's iconic landmarks.

Ticket Details

Available Dates

Saturday, August 1 - Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Where to Purchase

Online: Now on Sale (Mori Art Museum Booking Website)

On-Site (Museum & Observatory Tickets / Information, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 3F): Available for same-day admission only, subject to availability.

Admission

Online: 4,100 yen

On-Site: 4,300 yen

*All prices include tax.

General Information

Exhibition Title: Ron Mueck

Exhibition Period: Wednesday, April 29 - Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Venue: Mori Art Museum, 53F, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hours: 10:00-22:00

* 10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays

For more information, please visit the Mori Art Museum website: www.mori.art.museum/en/

SOURCE Mori Art Museum