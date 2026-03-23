Morphy Richards Wins Award at AWE 2026, Unveils New Kitchen Appliances

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards, the British premium small appliance brand established in 1936, proudly commemorated its 90th anniversary with a prominent debut at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026 (AWE), one of the world's most influential home electronics exhibitions.

"Time Forged, Vision Forward": Morphy Richards at AWE 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Morphy Richards) Morphy Richards Immersive Interactive Kitchen Zone at AWE 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Morphy Richards) Morphy Richards Kitchen Master 2‑in‑1 Mixing Fryer Wins the AWE 2026 Innovation Award (PRNewsfoto/Morphy Richards)

Under the theme "Time Forged, Vision Forward", Morphy Richards was honoured with the AWE 2026 Innovation Award for its Kitchen Master 2-in-1 Mixing Fryer and showcased its latest innovations, including the Fully Automatic Coffee Machine, InfuseChill Flavoured Ice Maker and Fully Automatic High-Speed Blender.

90 Years of Evolution: From British Workshop to Global Brand

For nine decades, Morphy Richards has been a trusted home appliance innovator, combining rigorous engineering with trend-setting design. Drawing on 1940s aircraft component expertise, it built a precision-driven, high-quality foundation, becoming a top UK home appliance brand in the 1970s and spanning over 30 countries by 1990.

Since entering China in 2013, Morphy Richards has grown rapidly by integrating British design with localized innovation. Expanding across five continents, it has over 2,000 retail stores in China and 100 million household users worldwide, winning global accolades from design and appliance industries.

New Launches: Innovate for Enlightening Progress

True to its Smart Ideas for Your Life philosophy, Morphy Richards showcased a series of flagship kitchen innovations at AWE 2026, inviting visitors to experience how thoughtful design and reliable performance integrate seamlessly into daily life. Three products garnered particular attention:

The Fully Automatic Coffee Machine features an exclusive hot & cold dual-extraction system, delivering well-balanced espresso and cold brew in one unit. Visitors also highly praised its versatile beverage options and consistent performance. Building on a legacy of reinvention, the InfuseChill Flavoured Ice Maker pioneers a brand-new category that transcends traditional ice making. Supporting customizable multi-flavour ice cubes, it redefines homemade ice and elevates the iced beverage experience with rich, undiluted flavor in a new way. Furthermore, the latest Fully Automatic High-Speed Blender orchestrates every step—from heating and blending to dispensing and sanitizing—at a single touch, quietly elevating everyday nourishment.

Award-Winning: Spatial-Folding Innovation

At AWE 2026, the Kitchen Master 2-in-1 Mixing Fryer was honoured with the AWE 2026 Innovation Award for its organic functional synergy and innovative spatial-folding concept.

Anticipating the growing demand for clutter-free countertops, this revolutionary machine elegantly integrates core daily cooking functions—mixing and frying—into a streamlined workflow. With three interchangeable vessels for seamless prep-to-plate convenience, it frees up valuable space and caters to modern priorities of efficiency, versatility and uncompromising quality.

With this, Morphy Richards pioneers a new paradigm in spatial integration, steering the industry towards a simpler, smarter and more elegant future.

From iconic kitchen appliances to diverse lifestyle categories, Morphy Richards is rooted in local life, integrating technology into daily scenarios. At AWE 2026, driven by its More Stylish, Higher Quality, Smarter vision, the brand injects fresh vitality into the industry. On its 90th milestone, it champions consumer-centric innovation, forging a new chapter in its legacy.

Discover more: morphyrichards.com

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