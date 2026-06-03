Motherhood Choice Awards 2026 Marks Eight Years of Celebrating Malaysia's Parenting Community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 8th year, the Motherhood Choice Awards returned for a night of recognition and celebration, honouring trusted brands, healthcare experts, and community figures who have made a meaningful impact on Malaysian families.

The annual awards ceremony, held at Le Méridien Petaling Jaya on 28 May 2026, recognised winners across key parenting and family-focused categories, including milk and diaper, baby and kids care, maternity and breastfeeding care and more.

Motherhood Choice Awards 2026 gathered leading brands, experts, and parenting voices for an evening dedicated to excellence in family care.

"Parenting today comes with more choices, more information and, at times, more uncertainty. Through the Motherhood Choice Awards, we want to highlight brands, experts and community figures who help make those choices feel clearer for families. After eight years, this platform continues to serve as a meaningful recognition of quality, relevance and impact in the parenting space," said Petrina Goh, CEO of Nuren Group.

Honouring Brands Across Key Parenting Categories

The Motherhood Choice Awards 2026 recognised brands across core parenting and family lifestyle segments, reflecting the evolving needs of parents from pregnancy to childhood and everyday family care.

The Milk & Diaper segment honoured brands supporting children's nutrition and daily comfort, with winners including HiPP Junior, Bubs, Enfagrow A+ MindPro, and Juniors.

In Baby & Kids Care, the awards celebrated brands that support children's daily routines, from skincare and laundry care to oral health and school essentials. Winners included Fiffy, Nappikleen, Little Étoile, ZP Multivitamin Kids Toothgel, and Tiger Family Malaysia.

The Maternity & Breastfeeding Care segment recognised brands and services that support mothers through recovery, breastfeeding and early parenthood. Winners included Shapee, Bio-Oil, Joyful Confinement Centre, Zinnia Fields Post Natal Retreat, Momcozy, and Babyshop.

In Vitamins & Supplements, the awards highlighted brands supporting pregnancy, children's nutrition, women's health and everyday wellness. Winners included Pentavite, Blackmores, VitaHealth, Herbs of Gold, and Scott's.

The Family Wellness segment honoured brands and services that support the wider needs of modern families, including health protection, nutrition and everyday well-being. Winners included CryoCord, Manulife, Kotex, Vitagen, Bega, and Farmers Union.

Recognising Experts, Supermums and Young Talent

The Experts Awards 2026 honoured healthcare professionals and educators who have contributed to Motherhood's parent-education initiatives.

Recipients included Dr Priyanka Mahendru, Ms Jacqueline Chan, Dr Rakhee Yadav, Prof Dr Aida Hani, Elpeni Ramli, Dr Loh Sweet Yi Esther, Dr Nisa Khalil, Dr Arifah Binti Mohd Amin Hamim and Puan Nad Masrom.

The Supermom Awards 2026 recognised Mama Sue, Joey Ting, Bobo Tiffany, Adreanna Joyce, Mirza, Jari Marrisa, Mommy Mika and Dr Fatin Radzuan.

Aspire Music Academy added to the evening's programme with two live performances and was also honoured as Best Enrichment Centre.

The ceremony concluded with group photos and networking, bringing together winners, partners, experts and guests in a shared celebration of Malaysia's parenting and family care landscape.

For more information about the Motherhood Choice Awards 2026, please visit Motherhood.com.my.

About Motherhood.com.my

Motherhood.com.my is Malaysia's number one parenting platform, offering conception, pregnancy, and parenting resources for mothers and mothers-to-be. Focusing on both English and Malay reading audiences, Motherhood operates as a unique hybrid media-marketplace platform, providing an opportunity for brands on their site to build brand awareness as well as drive sales conversions. A unique platform that curates trending content, Motherhood.com.my also hosts a full e-marketplace and community. Motherhood.com.my also has a few great apps under their belt, the most notable of which is Motherhood The Parenting SuperApp, a mobile app that provides users with educational content, pregnancy tracking features, a directory, and access to products for shopping.

CONTACT: [email protected]

About Nuren Group

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group is a Southeast Asian digital commerce and content platform focused on women, parenting, and family wellness. The Group operates a portfolio of high-growth platforms, including Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood Parenting SuperApp, Kelab Mama, Ibuencer.com and a growing podcast series The Group Chat Club. Serving over five million women and families across the region, Nuren connects consumers, SMEs, and brands through e-commerce, media, and technology.

SOURCE Nuren Group