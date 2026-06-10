Motul Returns as Official Lubricant Partner for Great Wall Motor Factory Racing

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motul is proud to be the official lubricant partner of Great Wall Motor (GWM) Factory Racing for the 2026 Taklimakan Rally in Xinjiang, China. For the second consecutive year, Motul returns to support GWM's ambitious off-road campaign at Asia's most demanding motorsport event.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Motul as it expands its footprint in the region, serving as a powerful test bench to showcase Motul's high-performance capabilities alongside one of China's leading automotive manufacturers. Beyond the immediate challenges of the racetrack, this collaboration highlights a shared commitment to technical excellence and innovation, opening potential future business opportunities within the rapidly growing China Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sector.

As a global leader in high-performance lubricant technologies, Motul will equip the GWM racing team with a comprehensive range of high-performance lubricants, headlined by the iconic Motul 300V racing engine oil featuring Motul's proprietary Ester Core® technology, engineered to provide maximum thermal stability, ultimate wear protection, and continuous reliability under extreme mechanical stress.

Tailored for the grueling demands of rally racing, the package also includes Motul's high-performance Gear Competition (transmission) lubricant to protect vital driveline components, alongside its advanced Brake Fluid range to guarantee consistent stopping power under intense thermal loads.

Carlo Savoca, Chief Marketing Officer of Motul Asia Pacific said: "Motorsport has always been at the core of Motul's DNA and partnering with Great Wall Motor allows us to demonstrate the true power of our lubrication technology. At Motul, our mission has always been to transform engineering excellence into reliable, high-performance solutions. This partnership allows us to bring our world-class product portfolio to the forefront of the region's automotive sector, reinforcing our strategic vision to deepen Motul's presence and commitment within China's dynamic and rapidly evolving automotive market."

Yu Yunlong, Motorsport Director of Great Wall Motors said: "For a grueling event like the Taklimakan Rally, choosing the right technical partner is critical. With its world-class racing heritage and unmatched lubrication technology, Motul was an obvious choice for our high-performance requirements. The technical support and products Motul provide give our vehicles a definitive competitive edge, ensuring maximum reliability when it matters most. We look forward to a successful rally and a strong, enduring partnership together."

With a longstanding presence in global motorsport, Motul continues to develop high-performance lubricant technologies tested under some of the world's toughest racing environments. Through collaborations with leading manufacturers and racing teams worldwide, Motul remains committed to delivering innovation, reliability, and performance both on and off the track.

For more information, visit www.motul.com.

*Editor's Note:

Hi-res images are available at: https://bit.ly/4uttSab

SOURCE Motul