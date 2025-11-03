Mouser to Showcase Next-Gen Automation at VIMF 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce its participation in the Vietnam Industrial & Manufacturing Fair (VIMF) 2025, along with its valued partners Analog Devices, BEL, Phoenix Contact, Samtec, and TE Connectivity, taking place from November 5 to 7, 2025, at the Kinh Bac Cultural Center in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. Join Mouser at Booth #824 to explore the latest advancements in automation and manufacturing that are redefining industrial operations worldwide.

"Vietnam continues to stand out as one of the most dynamic and fast‑growing industrial economies in Asia, with the electronics sector playing a pivotal role in advancing the nation's position in the global supply chain," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "VIMF 2025 provides an excellent platform to exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and inspire progress. Together with our trusted partners, Mouser is committed to empowering engineers and manufacturers with the products, insights, and technologies shaping automation across the automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, and high-tech sectors."

At the Mouser booth, visitors can experience how the company supports automation and design advancement through its broad product portfolio and rich library of technical resources – from in-depth articles and blogs to expert-led videos. Attendees can also discover Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together™ series, which features the latest trends and breakthroughs influencing the engineering world today.

Don't miss your chance to learn, connect, and discover new technologies shaping the future of automation. To register, visit: https://www.mouser.com/vimf-vietnam/.

