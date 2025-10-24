Mouser Electronics Brings Cutting-Edge Innovations to PSECE 2025

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is excited to announce its participation in the 20th Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE), taking place from October 28 to 30, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines.

Join Mouser at Booth #360-361 as the industry commemorates two decades of groundbreaking innovation and collaboration at PSECE 2025. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest advancements in semiconductor technology, gather invaluable insights, learn industry best practices, and connect with professionals from across the region.

"Mouser is proud to participate in the 20th PSECE – a milestone event for the Philippines and Southeast Asia's thriving electronics ecosystem. We look forward to engaging with our partners, engineers, and design communities to showcase how Mouser's extensive product portfolio and technical expertise can help accelerate innovation," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Mouser APAC. "As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Mouser remains dedicated to empowering innovators with the latest products, design resources, and insights to turn ideas into breakthroughs."

Organized by the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI), PSECE is the country's premier annual gathering for the semiconductor and electronics industry. At the Mouser booth, attendees can explore how the company supports engineering and design innovation through its newest products, broad selection of components, and comprehensive technical resources, including articles, blogs, and videos.

Don't miss your chance to learn, connect, and explore the technologies shaping the future of innovation. To register, visit https://www.mouser.ph/psece-seipi

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

