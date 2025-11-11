"Moutai Night" Shines in Singapore: Inviting the World to Witness Craftsmanship and Cultural Convergence

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moutai Singapore Open came to a successful conclusion on November 9th. After four days of closely fought rounds, Japanese Yosuke Asaji emerged as champion with a total score of nineteen-under-par 269. The tournament was followed by a gala hosted by Moutai, which served as a vibrant platform for professional networking and cultural exchange. The banquet was attended by an audience of distinguished guests, comprising Asian Tour representatives, leading business figures from across the globe, and media representatives.

Zhang Xu, Deputy General Manager of Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd. and Chairman of Kweichow Moutai Sales Co., Ltd. said in a speech at the event: "The Chinese culture carried by Moutai is the core force for us to go global. Here in Singapore, a confluence of diverse cultures, we are delighted to use golf as a medium to allow the world to more deeply appreciate Moutai's craftsmanship and cultural heritage."

Cho Minn Thant, Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Tour, highlighted Moutai's footprint across Japan, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, and its role as the Asian Tour's Official Baijiu Partner. He said the partnership has flourished this season and voiced confidence in its future, commending Moutai's dedication to quality as the standard the Tour strives for worldwide.

In the Moutai tasting space, guests savored the mellow flavor and unique distilling techniques of Moutai. "The aroma and taste of Moutai are very unique, quite different from any other liquor I've had before. The events were also fantastic, it truly deserves its reputation as a model brand of Chinese baijiu." Commented a Singaporean player. Meanwhile, shows with Chinese artistic connotations and those brimming with Southeast Asian charm were presented on stage, along with music and visual arts to create a unique and culture-rich atmosphere.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open, the "Moutai Night" gala took center stage. It became a powerful demonstration of Moutai's global brand vision: using culture as a bridge, and taste as its language, to connect with the world.

