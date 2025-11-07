Moutai Singapore Open Is in Full Swing, With Jeunghun Wang Leading the Scoreboard

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-day Moutai Singapore Open concluded its first round of intense competition at the Singapore Island Country Club. South Korea's Jeunghun Wang made the most of the Moutai Singapore Open's return on Thursday, shooting an eight-under-par 64 to take the clubhouse lead on the opening day.

This tournament is the 9th stop of the 10-stop year-round professional golf tour of Asia. Champion of the year will obtain qualification for next year's LIV Golf League, the top golf league of the world, thus pushing the players to their limits.

Jeunghun Wang maintained an excellent competitive status, scoring 9 birdies throughout the round. Thai player Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Gunn Charoenkul, and Zimbabwean player Kieran Vincent tied for second place with a score of 65.

The tournament not only provided a spectacular competitive feast but also served as a communication platform for golfers from various countries. In the Moutai Tasting Area, bartenders creatively presented a variety of exclusive cocktails, combining traditional Baijiu with modern recipes, attracting many international guests. The interactive activities further integrated the professionalism, entertainment, and cultural appeal of the event.

The tournament will enter its final round on Sunday, making the battles among the leading players even more intense. Let's sit back and watch.

