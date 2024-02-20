mov Conducts Independent Survey: "Ranking of Popular Tourist Destinations in Japan among Overseas Visitors" on Preferred Tourist Destinations

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mov inc., the operator of Japan's largest comprehensive inbound tourism media "Honichi Lab (Visit Japan Lab)," has announced its unique "Ranking of Popular Tourist Destinations in Japan among Overseas Visitors" based on the latest reviews gathered from tourist attractions.

Survey Period: November 18, 2023 - December 3, 2023

Survey Target: Reviews publicly available on Google Maps

This research report derives from reviews by foreign visitors to Japan on Google Maps, reflecting the actual experiences of those who visited the destinations.

List of Top 10 Popular Tourist Destinations among Overseas Visitors in Japan"

1st: teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM

2nd: Kiyomizu-dera Temple

3rd: SAMURAI & NINJA MUSEUM KYOTO with EXPERIENCE

4th: Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine

5th:TOKYO SKYTREE

6th: Dotonbori District

7th: Senso-ji Temple

8th: Nara Park

9th: Nishiki Market

10th: Tokyo Tower

Among the many tourist destinations in Japan, the most popular spot with overseas visitors was "teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM."

Note: teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, continues its operation through the end of 2027.

The spot has received over 300 reviews in foreign languages in the past two weeks, indicating significant visitation from international tourists. In this year's ranking, spots in Tokyo and the Kansai region feature prominently in the Top 10.

Note: This report was published in Japan on December 15, 2023

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the estimated annual inbound spending for 2023 reached 5,292.3 billion yen, approximately 478.8 billion yen more than the 4,813.5 billion yen recorded in 2019, and 5.9 times the amount in 2022. Tourism demand in Japan is anticipated to increase further in 2024.

Honichi lab

https://honichi.com/news/2023/12/15/202312_inboundranking-japan/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=kyodonewsprwire&utm_campaign=englishrankinginiapan (Japanese)

mov's official website: https://mov.am/

SOURCE mov inc.