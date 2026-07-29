Moxa UC Series Industrial Computers Receive DEKRA IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 Certification

NEW TAIPEI CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxa's UC Series 64-bit Arm-based industrial computers have received IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 certification from DEKRA under the IECEE CB Scheme. The certification confirms that the product security functions of the UC Series have been independently assessed against internationally recognized requirements for industrial automation and control system components.

Maxi Tsai (left), General Manager of DEKRA APAC DTS and Onward Security, presents the IEC 62443-4-2 certificate to Casper Yang, Vice President of Moxa’s Product Business Group, marking the Security Level 2 certification of Moxa’s UC Series industrial computers.

As industrial IoT, edge computing and the digitalization of critical infrastructure continue to advance, industrial computers are becoming core platforms for system integration, application deployment and secure operations. At the same time, cybersecurity requirements from regulators, customers and global supply chains are increasing. Verifiable product security is therefore becoming an important factor for manufacturers seeking to build customer confidence and demonstrate readiness for international markets.

IEC 62443-4-2 defines technical security requirements for components used in industrial automation and control systems. It covers security capabilities such as identification and authentication, access control, system integrity, data confidentiality, restricted data flow, timely response to events and resource availability. For equipment manufacturers and system integrators, certification to IEC 62443-4-2 provides an independent basis for demonstrating that product security functions have been evaluated against a recognized international standard.

The certification also comes at a time when cybersecurity regulation is gaining momentum worldwide. The EU Cyber Resilience Act, or CRA, introduces clearer cybersecurity obligations for manufacturers of products with digital elements, including requirements for secure design, vulnerability handling and lifecycle maintenance. While the CRA and IEC 62443 are not identical, the IEC 62443 series is an important reference framework for industrial products preparing for CRA readiness, helping companies structure product security requirements, identify verification gaps and prepare for supply chain compliance expectations.

"Achieving IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 certification gives our customers a third-party-verified cybersecurity foundation when deploying Moxa UC Series industrial computers," said Casper Yang, Vice President, Product Business Group at Moxa. "With a secure-by-design product approach, long-term maintenance and a consistent security baseline, Moxa helps customers reduce the complexity of cybersecurity design, verification and compliance preparation, so they can focus on accelerating industrial edge applications and strengthening operational resilience."

"IEC 62443-4-2 provides a clear and verifiable international framework for the cybersecurity capabilities of industrial automation and control system components," said Maxi Tsai, General Manager of DEKRA APAC DTS and Onward Security. "By receiving IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 certification from DEKRA under the IECEE CB Scheme, Moxa's UC Series industrial computers have demonstrated that their product security functions have been assessed against internationally recognized requirements. DEKRA will continue to provide professional and impartial testing and certification services to support stronger product cyber resilience and market trust."

In Taiwan, DEKRA has a local team of cybersecurity testing and certification experts with technical expertise in industrial control systems, IoT and product cybersecurity. The team supports manufacturers with IEC 62443, product cybersecurity assessments, vulnerability testing and international compliance. As requirements related to the CRA, RED, industrial cybersecurity and global market access continue to rise, DEKRA provides international certification experience and local technical capabilities to support safer, more trusted and globally competitive products.

About DEKRA

For more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward. In 2025, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.4 billion euros. More than 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific