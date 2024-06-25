MS TIN PEI LING JOINS METACOMP AS ITS CO-PRESIDENT TO GROW ITS PARTNERSHIPS ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC

The Appointment underscores the company's continued commitment to pioneering future-ready financial management that bridges traditional and crypto finance globally.

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte Ltd, Singapore's leading Digital Payment Token Service Provider, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the MVGX Holdings (MVGXH), welcomes Ms Tin Pei Ling on board as its Co-President.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/MetaComp Pte Ltd) MVGX Holdings Pte. Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/MetaComp Pte Ltd)

MVGXH is a licensed Singaporean fintech group with four subsidiaries focusing on digital and green sectors: MetaComp, a Major Payment Institution offering Digital Payment Token Service and Cross-border Money Transfer Service; MVGX Tech, providing end-to-end Carbon SaaS with a unique Scope 3 and advanced carbon emission factor database; Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), licensed by MAS with Recognised Market Operator (RMO) and Capital Market (CMS) License, focusing on Securities/Tokens backed by increasingly digital and green asset classes such as voluntary carbon credits or hash rate, as well as providing other CMS financial services such as custodian; and the Asia Green Fund (AGF), a venture capital fund managing over USD 2.8 billion in assets, investing in green impact and sustainability industries driven by green and digital technology.

Commencing on 24th June 2024, Ms Tin's portfolio will focus on strategic partnerships and corporate development. Her appointment is expected to significantly strengthen MetaComp's strategic partnerships, driving momentum and advancing MetaComp's position as a leader in bridging traditional and crypto finance, paving the way for new partnerships and the growth of our client offerings.

Ms Tin brings a distinguished blend of digital and financial acumen plus industry experience in payment platforms and the financial technology space. With a MBA from Chicago Booth School, she brings both practical and theoretical understanding.

Dr Bo Bai, Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaComp, says, "In today's bustling fintech space, MetaComp is at the forefront of driving financial solutions that help our customers navigate money management between traditional finance and crypto finance. Technology and innovation are only part of the equation, and at MetaComp, we emphasise that our people are our DNA, serving as the compass for our clients."

Dr Bai adds, "We are delighted to welcome Pei Ling to the MetaComp family. Her extensive experience, coupled with her expertise in strategic development, makes her an invaluable asset to our leadership team. Her vision and drive perfectly align with our aspirations at MetaComp, and I am confident she will significantly contribute to our continued success."

Before her tenure with MetaComp, Ms Tin held several key corporate positions, including Managing Director for Strategic Partnership & Business Development at DCS Card Centre and Chief Executive Officer of Business China, an organisation that harnesses the support of public sector and private enterprises to strengthen the ties between Singapore and China, so as to sustain and grow the global connectivity of Singapore.

Ms Tin affirmed, "Sustainability is a global imperative and there is still much that can be done in the fintech sector to enable this. Hence, I am delighted to accept the opportunity to join MetaComp, given it being a part of the MVGXH conglomerate, a licensed fintech group specialising in green and digital assets. I look forward to doing my part in supporting sustainable finance by driving growth through partnerships and bridging traditional finance with digital assets alongside my fellow Co-President, Mr Eddie Hui."

Eddie Hui, Co-President, and Chief Operating Officer of MetaComp, brings over twenty years of experience in the financial services sector. Formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Société Générale for Proprietary Trading, Fixed Income, Credit and FX, Prime Services, and Equity Market Making desk in Asia, Eddie oversees the ideation and execution of MetaComp's business strategy and drives service excellence. The two Co-President's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving MetaComp's success.

With the addition of Ms Tin Pei Ling, MetaComp, together with its parent company MVGX, aim to secure and launch a wide range of initiatives bridging traditional finance with digital assets.

For more information, please visit www.mce.sg

About MetaComp Pte Ltd

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating under a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp provides its clients with an integrated end-to-end suite of services, empowering them to confidently enter the digital asset market with the much-needed safety, security, and compliance. Together with its parent company, Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd. (a MAS-licensed CMS holder permitted to carry out, inter alia, brokerage and custody services), MetaComp introduces its suite of services through CAMP by MetaComp, a regulated Client Assets Management Platform, allowing businesses to develop and scale their digital asset offerings through OTC and exchange trading services, fiat payment, digital asset custody and prime brokerage.

About MVGX Holdings

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, MVGX Holdings (MVGXH) is a leading digital green fintech group that provides regulated financial services and end-to-end Carbon SaaS (software as a service solution) for a more inclusive and sustainable future. Compliant by design, MVGXH's subsidiaries hold licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore including the Recognised Market Operator License, Capital Market Services License and Major Payment Institution License. Enabled by its proprietary carbon SaaS software and products, its digital green exchange for voluntary carbon credits and asset-backed securities and tokens, and an impact investment arm for green technologies and infrastructure, MVGX Group strives to be a key partner for its client's decarbonisation journeys through the stages of define, measure, mitigate, offset, certify, and finance.

SOURCE MetaComp Pte Ltd