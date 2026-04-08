TAIPEI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in AIoT and enterprise solutions, is showcasing its latest innovations at Japan IT Week Spring 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight (東京國際展示場). From April 8 to 10, visitors can explore MSI's comprehensive portfolio at West Hall 3, Booth #W21-22, featuring solutions from industrial Edge AI to data-center-class enterprise infrastructure.

High-Performance Edge AI Computing

MSI Showcases Comprehensive AI and Enterprise Solutions at Japan IT Week Spring 2026

MSI is demonstrating real-world applications of Edge AI, featuring high-performance platforms optimized for industrial environments:

EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer: Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 superchip for high-intensity Edge AI workloads.

Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 superchip for high-intensity Edge AI workloads. MS-C926: A slim-box industrial PC designed specifically for space-constrained installations.

A slim-box industrial PC designed specifically for space-constrained installations. MS-C932: An in-vehicle box PC tailored for transportation and mobility applications.

An in-vehicle box PC tailored for transportation and mobility applications. MS-C910E: A compact and flexible Edge AI box for versatile deployment.

A compact and flexible Edge AI box for versatile deployment. Live Demonstrations: Featured applications include smart retail digital signage, remote control management, machine vision with real-time learning, and object detection for smart parking.

Scalable Enterprise and AI Infrastructure

For data-intensive workloads and large-scale AI deployment, MSI is showcasing advanced server architectures to simplify deployment, improve resource utilization, and accelerate time-to-production.

NVIDIA MGX™ Platforms:

CG480-S5063 (4U): Powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000/4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for LLM training.

Powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000/4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for LLM training. CG290-S3063 (2U): A single-socket Intel Xeon 6 system supporting 4 NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, ideal for inference and edge AI deployments.

Local AI Development:

XpertStation WS300: Built on NVIDIA DGX Station™ architecture with the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, featuring a 748GB coherent memory pool, enabling developers to train, fine-tune, and run AI models locally with data-center-class performance.

Modular Enterprise Servers (DC-MHS):

CX270-S5062(-HE) (2U): A dual Intel Xeon 6 server supporting 32 DDR5 DIMMs and 8 U.2 NVMe drives for virtualization and mixed workloads.

A dual Intel Xeon 6 server supporting 32 DDR5 DIMMs and 8 U.2 NVMe drives for virtualization and mixed workloads. CX171-S4056 (1U): Powered by a single AMD EPYC™ 9005 processor, supporting 24 DDR5 DIMMs and 12 U.2 NVMe drives.

Smart Mobility & Automotive-Grade Solutions

MSI is also highlighting its high-reliability automotive-grade designs, engineered to withstand dust, vibration, and extreme temperatures in harsh environments:

Rugged Mobility: A range of rugged tablets and electronic side mirrors that enable real-time data visualization and enhance operational safety for smart machinery.

A range of rugged tablets and electronic side mirrors that enable real-time data visualization and enhance operational safety for smart machinery. Next-Gen Telematics: The automotive-grade Telematics Box (T-Box) integrates 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS into a single platform for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

The automotive-grade Telematics Box (T-Box) integrates 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS into a single platform for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. ODM Partnership: Providing end-to-end support—from hardware design and cloud integration to long-term supply—for next-generation fleet management and IoT-enabled machinery.

Technical Seminar

MSI invites partners to a technical session on April 8 from 11:00 to 11:40 AM at West Hall 4 Special Seminar Area:

Topic: Latest Overview of NVIDIA MGX Servers, DGX Station, and DGX Spark AI Supercomputers.

For more information, visit ipc.msi.com or eps.msi.com.

SOURCE MSI