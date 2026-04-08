MSI Showcases Comprehensive AI and Enterprise Solutions at Japan IT Week Spring 2026

News provided by

MSI

08 Apr, 2026, 09:00 CST

TAIPEI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in AIoT and enterprise solutions, is showcasing its latest innovations at Japan IT Week Spring 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight (東京國際展示場). From April 8 to 10, visitors can explore MSI's comprehensive portfolio at West Hall 3, Booth #W21-22, featuring solutions from industrial Edge AI to data-center-class enterprise infrastructure.

High-Performance Edge AI Computing

Continue Reading
MSI Showcases Comprehensive AI and Enterprise Solutions at Japan IT Week Spring 2026
MSI Showcases Comprehensive AI and Enterprise Solutions at Japan IT Week Spring 2026

MSI is demonstrating real-world applications of Edge AI, featuring high-performance platforms optimized for industrial environments:

  • EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer: Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 superchip for high-intensity Edge AI workloads.
  • MS-C926: A slim-box industrial PC designed specifically for space-constrained installations.
  • MS-C932: An in-vehicle box PC tailored for transportation and mobility applications.
  • MS-C910E: A compact and flexible Edge AI box for versatile deployment.
  • Live Demonstrations: Featured applications include smart retail digital signage, remote control management, machine vision with real-time learning, and object detection for smart parking.

Scalable Enterprise and AI Infrastructure

For data-intensive workloads and large-scale AI deployment, MSI is showcasing advanced server architectures to simplify deployment, improve resource utilization, and accelerate time-to-production.

NVIDIA MGX™ Platforms:

  • CG480-S5063 (4U): Powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000/4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for LLM training.
  • CG290-S3063 (2U): A single-socket Intel Xeon 6 system supporting 4 NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, ideal for inference and edge AI deployments.

Local AI Development:

  • XpertStation WS300: Built on NVIDIA DGX Station™ architecture with the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, featuring a 748GB coherent memory pool, enabling developers to train, fine-tune, and run AI models locally with data-center-class performance.

Modular Enterprise Servers (DC-MHS):

  • CX270-S5062(-HE) (2U): A dual Intel Xeon 6 server supporting 32 DDR5 DIMMs and 8 U.2 NVMe drives for virtualization and mixed workloads.
  • CX171-S4056 (1U): Powered by a single AMD EPYC™ 9005 processor, supporting 24 DDR5 DIMMs and 12 U.2 NVMe drives.

Smart Mobility & Automotive-Grade Solutions

MSI is also highlighting its high-reliability automotive-grade designs, engineered to withstand dust, vibration, and extreme temperatures in harsh environments:

  • Rugged Mobility: A range of rugged tablets and electronic side mirrors that enable real-time data visualization and enhance operational safety for smart machinery.
  • Next-Gen Telematics: The automotive-grade Telematics Box (T-Box) integrates 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS into a single platform for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
  • ODM Partnership: Providing end-to-end support—from hardware design and cloud integration to long-term supply—for next-generation fleet management and IoT-enabled machinery.

Technical Seminar

MSI invites partners to a technical session on April 8 from 11:00 to 11:40 AM at West Hall 4 Special Seminar Area:

  • Topic: Latest Overview of NVIDIA MGX Servers, DGX Station, and DGX Spark AI Supercomputers.

For more information, visit ipc.msi.com or eps.msi.com.

 

SOURCE MSI

Also from this source

Power Up with MSI: Eco Series AC EV Charger and EZgo 7 kW Portable EV Charger Launch in Thailand

Power Up with MSI: Eco Series AC EV Charger and EZgo 7 kW Portable EV Charger Launch in Thailand

MSI, a global leader in AI PCs and energy technology, has launched the MSI Eco Series AC EV Charger and EZgo 7 kW Portable EV Charger in Thailand....
MSI Partners with the National Palace Museum to Launch Limited-Edition EV Premium Smart Charger

MSI Partners with the National Palace Museum to Launch Limited-Edition EV Premium Smart Charger

Global leader in new energy and AI technology, MSI (Micro-Star International) today announced a collaboration with Taiwan's National Palace Museum to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics