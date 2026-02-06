Power Up with MSI: Eco Series AC EV Charger and EZgo 7 kW Portable EV Charger Launch in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in AI PCs and energy technology, has launched the MSI Eco Series AC EV Charger and EZgo 7 kW Portable EV Charger in Thailand. Designed, manufactured, and supported by MSI, the lineup delivers consistent quality and long-term reliability, backed by up to USD 5 million in product liability insurance and a 5-year or 3-year warranty for Eco chargers. Built for everyday use, Eco Series enables dependable home and site charging, while EZgo adds portable flexibility—so drivers can charge with confidence anytime, anywhere.

Built for Thailand's harsh outdoor conditions, the Eco Series features corrosion-resistant materials validated by IEC 60068-2-11 salt spray testing, built-in lightning surge protection, and an IP65 dustproof, splash-resistant design. Its heat- and ASTM G154–compliant UV-resistant construction supports temperatures up to 55°C. For safety and security, Eco chargers use UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials, RDC-DD leakage detection with automatic power cut-off, and an NXP industrial-grade MCU with data encryption. A bright 5-inch display, dynamic LED status lighting, and three-sided cable entry enable easy, flexible installation. With the MSI aConnect App, users can monitor charging, adjust current, schedule sessions, manage RFID, enable Plug & Charge (business mode), and control charging remotely.

Designed for Thailand's humid, changeable climate, the MSI EZgo 7 kW Portable EV Charger delivers flexible charging for home and travel. It features an IP66 water- and dust-resistant design and a rugged high-density PC housing validated by heavy-load roll-over testing to help withstand accidental vehicle run-overs. Comprehensive protections include over-temperature, grounding, leakage, over/under-voltage, lightning surge, ESD, and fire protection, with automotive-grade cables compliant with UL 2263 and UL 817. EZgo includes a travel case and wall-mount kit, plus CEE and Type O plugs (up to 7 kW via CEE) and a 6.8 m cable for easier reach. With the MSI aConnect App, users can monitor status, adjust current, and schedule charging, while a 1.8-inch display and multi-color LEDs provide clear at-a-glance updates.

