MTE Hanoi 2024: Embrace a New Cycle for Vietnam's Real Estate and Hospitality

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In H1.2024, Vietnam's tourism industry has continued its recovery, driven by a rebound in international demand. Additionally, the enforcement of new real estate laws is expected to foster a more sustainable growth cycle in the real estate and hospitality sectors. This year, the Meet The Experts (MTE) Hanoi 2024 conference will focus on key global trends and local market movements to equip professionals in Vietnam's real estate and hospitality sectors to prepare for the upcoming growth cycle.

MTE Hanoi 2024 – Event key visual

Renowned as one of the largest conference series for real estate and hospitality professionals in Vietnam and the region, MTE Hanoi 2024 will take place on October 24th at the Melia Hotel Hanoi. Hosted by Savills Hotels and supported by leading industry partners, the event is expected to attract more than 30 speakers from Vietnam and beyond, along with over 450 senior representatives from developers, hotel owners, architects, design consultants, project consultants, hotel operators, hotel general managers and industry experts.

The program will include presentations and panel discussions on various topics such as Vietnam and regional market updates, growth prospects, sustainability and its practical applications, rebranding trends in the luxury segment, insights on branded residences, and key elements of project branding. Furthermore, speakers will discuss and share their perspectives on wellness and luxury elements in real estate and hospitality projects, as well as many other prominent topics.

MTE Hanoi 2024 aims to strengthen connections, create collaboration opportunities and provide valuable insights to developers, hotel owners and industry partners, empowering them to seize opportunities and prepare for a new cycle in the real estate and hospitality markets.

30+ Speakers | Keynote Speeches & Panel Discussions | MasterClass | Exclusive Exhibition | HoSkar Night Networking | Experiences | F&B

MTE Hanoi 2024 content highlight include:

Local & global hotel outlook (Bousserind Comson - Director Of Hotel Intelligence - APAC , HotStats )

- Director Of Hotel Intelligence - APAC ) The world in front of us: The economy & real estate outlook (Representative from HSBC / KPMG / Leading Financial Institution)

/ / Leading Financial Institution) Hotel rebranding trends: A venture into the luxury segment ( Mauro Gasparotti – Mauro Gasparotti - Director, Savills Hotels / Founder, WeHub )

– - Director, / Founder, ) Branded residences global trends: Brand premiums, brand leaders & emerging hotspot ( Rico Picenoni - Head Of Global Residential Development Consultancy, Savills )

- Head Of Global Residential Development Consultancy, ) Luxury glamping & the plug-and-play strategy for hospitality projects ( Michael Sagild - Co-founder & President, Cloud Collective )

- Co-founder & President, ) Beachfront resorts: The key elements of success ( Ramzy Fenianos - Chief Development Officer, APAC, Radisson Hotel Group )

- Chief Development Officer, APAC, ) Hearing from the Thai leader: Integrating wellness into residential development ( Marciano Birjmohun - Senior VP, Business Development, Magnolia Quality Development )

- Senior VP, Business Development, ) Sustainable lifestyle resorts: Case studies from Ubud, Bali ( Andrew Richard Frost – Founder & General Director, Dark Horse Architecture )

( – Founder & General Director, ) Real estate leaders chat on the property sector: Luxury residential, second homes & branded villas

And many other engaging topics

The event prioritizes developers, hotel owners, and senior industry partners. Event attendees need to have a confirmation email and QR code provided by the event organizer to check in at the event.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and HoSkar Night networking event.

