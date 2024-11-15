MTR* advertising Launches Full-Funnel OMO Interactive Branding Campaign for Bank of China (Hong Kong) To Elevate Brand Connection with MTR Passengers

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTR* advertising is excited to unveil the Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") "Connect Every Excitement" branding campaign, designed to deepen brand engagement and foster connections with MTR passengers. BOCHK leverages the extensive and high-quality passenger base of MTR's urban lines and features an engaging tennis game to enhance daily commuting experiences while strengthening the BOCHK brand identity.

This innovative Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) campaign represents a pioneering effort to seamlessly integrate digital interactions into the MTR* advertising ecosystem. Utilizing a full-funnel strategy, BOCHK "Connect Every Excitement" creates multiple touchpoints to boost brand awareness and passenger engagement through an interactive tennis game. By bridging the online and offline experience via digital panels, mobile devices, and social media, BOCHK aims to cultivate a vibrant community around its brand.

The campaign harnesses the power of digital media to create an immersive experience targeting MTR passengers, particularly the office workers and Gen Z demographic. With comprehensive coverage across MTR's extensive digital networks, it features captivating station zone takeovers, incentivized mobile and on-site games, and a cutting-edge programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) advertising strategy.

The centrepiece of the campaign, the BOCHK "Connect Every Excitement" mobile game invites users to enjoy a fun tennis experience anytime, anywhere. Participants can compete for exciting rewards, including MTR Points and a BOC Credit Card HK$1,800 cash rebate. To cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of city dwellers, BOCHK has also introduced on-site versions of the game at the Interactive Iconic Digital Zones of MTR Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay stations, allowing passengers to stretch and win additional MTR Points during their commute.

With over 480 digital panels across MTR stations, the campaign ensures numerous touchpoints with passengers. The adaptability of digital formats allows real-time content optimization, encouraging participation in the on-site game at MTR Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay stations. Through the integration of retargeting advertising with MTR Mobile, reinforcing game participation messages for those who have been reached by BOCHK digital advertisements. Additionally, Digital Ring Zone Domination at MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station targets diverse demographics to maximize engagement.

Through this dynamic approach, BOCHK not only enhances its brand visibility but also enriches the journey for MTR passengers, making commutes more enjoyable. The BOCHK "Connect Every Excitement" campaign stands as a testament to BOCHK's commitment to innovative brand engagement, fostering a closer connection with its customers.

"We are thrilled to launch this full-funnel OMO campaign that combines digital and on-site interactions to connect with our customers. The BOCHK "Connect Every Excitement" campaign reflects our dedication to understanding our customers and enhancing their connection with the BOCHK brand through our digital interactive platform." said Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of Hong Kong and Macau at JCDecaux Transport.

It's time to dive into the hype of BOC "Connect Every Excitement" for a chance to win MTR points and cash rebates on Bank of China (Hong Kong) credit cards at http://bit.ly/40wZOy2

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong and manages the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for over 45 years. Currently, the company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages. For more information about JCDecaux Transport, visit

Website: www.jcdecaux-transport.com.hk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jcdecaux-transport-hong-kong/

*MTR advertising refers to advertising exclusively operated by JCDecaux Transport, including Island Line, South Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express, as well as MTR Mobile advertising.

