Muyuan Foods (02714.HK) Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Embarking on A New Global Journey

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 6th, 2026, Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd. ("Muyuan Foods" or the "Company", Stock Code: 02714.HK), a global leader in the pig farming industry, was officially listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, becoming the first pig farming enterprise with "A+H" dual-listing in China. Assuming the Over-allotment Option is fully exercised, the net proceeds from this offering will be up to HK$12.038 billion. This would be the world's largest IPO of agricultural and animal husbandry enterprises since 2026, and one of the largest agricultural sector IPOs in the Hong Kong stock market in recent years.

Since launching its Hong Kong IPO subscription on January 29th, Muyuan Foods has received warm market response, with over-subscription under the Hong Kong public offering and enthusiastic subscriptions from major global institutional investors under the international placing. The participation of institutions, such as Charoen Pokphand Foods, Wilmar International Limited (Wii Pte. Ltd. and HPRY), Sinochem Hong Kong, Hong Kong Yunong International, Fidelity Funds, fully demonstrates that the international capital market recognizes the advantages of Muyuan's integrated industrial chain and high growth value.

60% of the proceeds will be used in the Company's global business expansion, supply chain improvement and strategic mergers and acquisitions; 30% will be invested in research and development in areas including breeding and smart pig farming; and the remaining 10% will be used to supplement operating capital.

As the No. 1 pig farming enterprise in the world in terms of hog sales volume for several consecutive years, Muyuan has formed a fully integrated industrial chain layout. In 2025, it sold 77.98 million hogs and slaughtered 28.66 million hogs. In terms of overseas development, the Company takes Vietnam as the starting point and simultaneously conducts business layout in Southeast Asian markets such as the Philippines and Thailand.

The successful listing of H Shares is opening a new chapter in Muyuan's international development. In the future, Muyuan will increase R&D investment to promote the intelligent and green upgrading of pig farming through technological innovation, build a brand with international influence, and advance China's transition from a large pig producer to a strong pig producer.

