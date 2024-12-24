BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Spring Festival approaches, many are preparing for their holiday travels abroad. While the excitement of spontaneous trips is undeniable, one of the biggest hurdles travelers face is language barriers. However, iFlytek's innovative translation device promises to make communication effortless, helping you navigate any language challenges with ease.

My China Story：Technology Brings the World Together for a Chinese New Year

Known for its sleek and compact design, iFlytek's smart translation gadget offers an elegant black, business-style exterior, a moderate size, and a lightweight build. It's the ideal travel companion, fitting easily into your pocket without weighing you down. Whether you're heading to a city getaway or a remote adventure, this device ensures that language is never an obstacle.

The device boasts impressive capabilities, supporting translations in 84 languages online and 16 languages offline. Whether you're traveling to Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, or the Middle East, this device handles it all. Even in remote locations—such as secluded mountain temples or isolated islands—the offline translation feature ensures you won't be left speechless. The device also offers specialized vocabulary for specific fields, making translations more precise and professional.

With its intuitive interface, the gadget is easy to use—just a tap, and you're ready to communicate. This makes it a perfect tool for travelers who want to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience while abroad.

But what lies behind this innovative device? How did it come to life? To learn more about its development and functionality, we are following a Russian journalist as he visits iFlytek's headquarters for an exclusive look at this remarkable "gadget" and uncover the story behind its creation.

Stay tuned as we explore the technology that's revolutionizing the way we connect across cultures.

https://youtu.be/QkdFG0LvH70

SOURCE "My China Story" International Short Video Competition Organizing Committee