MYDIN Partners with Lark to Accelerate Retail Digital Transformation, Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Customer Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MYDIN, Malaysia's largest halal homegrown retail chain, is proud to partner with Lark, the all-in-one productivity platform trusted by leading brands across Southeast Asia, to digitize, unify, and continue delivering accessible, high-quality, and affordable products and services to communities nationwide.

Olivier Adam, Head of Commercial, Lark and Mr. Malik Murad Ali Mydin, Director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in MYDIN's digital evolution, streamlining communication across its headquarters, logistics hubs, and 77 retail outlets, enabling thousands of employees to collaborate more effectively and respond quickly to customer and market needs.

Driving MYDIN's Digital Retail Transformation

By digitizing and unifying its daily operations, MYDIN is strengthening its organisational efficiency, empowering team productivity, and building the digital backbone required to support its long-term business ambitions. Lark will become MYDIN's go-to platform for streamlining communications, speeding up workflows, and centralizing operational information across all levels.

Key applications include:

All-in-One Collaboration

Integrates messaging, video calls, approvals, forms, and ticketing into one seamless platform, reducing platform switching and improving speed of execution.

Process Standardization & Digitization

Uses Lark Base and Wiki to unify operational workflows, store SOPs, department guidelines, and checklists, enabling consistent execution and improved compliance across branches.

Employee Engagement & Cross-Team Communication

Leverages Lark Moments to foster team culture, support company-wide updates, and strengthen engagement among distributed teams across Malaysia.

From Commitments to Measurable Impact

A centerpiece of this partnership is the digitalization of MYDIN's ESG program. With 67% of Malaysian consumers preferring sustainable brands, MYDIN has moved its solar panel installations and CO2 emissions tracking onto Lark.

Previously, sustainability data was scattered across multiple legacy systems. Today, MYDIN leadership utilizes real-time MapTable visualizations within Lark to monitor energy savings and carbon reduction across every hypermall and mall in their portfolio.

Rapid Executive Decision-Making: By establishing a "Single Source of Truth," the time required to consolidate project data reduced by 85%.

By establishing a "Single Source of Truth," the time required to consolidate project data reduced by 85%. Precision Financial Governance: The move beyond manual spreadsheets to track Estimated vs. Actual costs in real-time, eliminating version control errors and providing instant visibility into budget health for all in-progress projects.

The move beyond manual spreadsheets to track in real-time, eliminating version control errors and providing instant visibility into budget health for all in-progress projects. Operational Transparency: Branch opening dates, milestones, and logistics updates are now displayed on live dashboards, ensuring thousands of employees across headquarters and retail branches are aligned.

Branch opening dates, milestones, and logistics updates are now displayed on live dashboards, ensuring thousands of employees across headquarters and retail branches are aligned. Role-Based Security: Sensitive financial and project data is now protected through structured access governance, ensuring information is only available to authorized personnel.

Supporting MYDIN's Mission to Serve Malaysian Communities

On the announcement, Mark Dembitz, General Manager of Lark APAC, shared:

"Our partnership with MYDIN marks an exciting milestone in Lark's mission to support the accelerated digitalization of Southeast Asia's largest and most established retail brands. MYDIN's deep heritage as a trusted family-owned Malaysian retailer, combined with its rapid transformation efforts, sets the foundation for strong, scalable growth. With Lark, teams across MYDIN's many branches, from hypermarkets to convenience stores, can collaborate effortlessly, streamline operations, and enhance service quality for millions of customers nationwide."

Established in 1957, MYDIN has evolved from a humble wooden shop in Kota Bharu into one of Malaysia's leading retail brands, with 77 outlets nationwide. Anchored by its "Why Pay More? Buy at Wholesale Prices!" promise, MYDIN delivers quality halal products at affordable prices to Malaysians.

Today, MYDIN continues to evolve, expanding into new retail innovations, digitalization initiatives, and customer experience enhancements, ensuring it remains competitive and relevant for future generations of Malaysian families.

Malik Murad Ali, Digital Director of MYDIN, said:

"At MYDIN, we believe that retail is in the details, and clear communication is essential to ensuring our teams operate seamlessly across the business. The implementation of Lark as our communication and collaboration platform allows us to streamline coordination, improve operational efficiency, and foster a more connected workforce across all MYDIN formats. By strengthening our internal operations, we are better positioned to serve customers faster, operate more effectively, and continue delivering the everyday value that MYDIN is known for, while supporting our long-term ambition to elevate the Malaysian retail experience as a proud homegrown, community-first brand."

About Lark

Lark is the next-generation collaborative tool that boosts efficiency, creativity, and engagement by integrating Messenger, Docs, Calendar, Video calls, Emails, and more into one easy-to-use app. Lark helps organizations create, distribute, and consume information quickly and efficiently, regardless of where staff are, the device they use, or the language they speak.

For more information, please visit https://www.larksuite.com/

About Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN)

MYDIN is the national largest Halal wholesaler and retailer chain operated since 1957. MYDIN continues to be the halal key driver for Malaysia Retail Industry providing a wide selection of products while simultaneously orienting the wholesale pricing policy whole year round. Why Pay More? Buy at Wholesale Prices! MYDIN stores provide promising price deals every day without compromising the quality of goods. MYDIN operates 77 outlets nationwide, comprising seven business formats which are Hypermarket (30), Emporium (16), Supermarket (8), MYDIN Mart (16), Bazar (3), MyMart (2) and Sam's Groceria (2). For more information, visit our official website at www.mydin.my.

SOURCE Lark