N mobile Makes Its Disruptive Debut - Probably the best value travel & lifestyle mobile brand in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN is excited to unveil N mobile, a distinctive new brand designed for individuals with a deep passion for travel, exploration and living life to the fullest. N mobile brings together an exciting combination of local and overseas travel and leisure experiences, with features like local mobile data, flexible mix-and-match pricing plans, a "use now, pay later" roaming data service, voice roaming app, network security protection, and more. With so much being offered, N mobile is probably the best value-for-money travel and lifestyle mobile brand in Hong Kong!

Kenneth She, HKBN Co-Owner-to-be and Chief Transformation Officer said, "Hongkongers are well-known for their love of travel and leisure activities. Whether it involves exploring local attractions, heading north across the border for leisure, or traveling abroad, people require stable and seamless telecommunications to stay connected. N mobile brings a distinctive new communications experience, catering to both local and overseas needs at a single price with an array of irresistible offers from our partners – it delivers truly exceptional value to our customers."

N mobile's brand philosophy, "endless choices, endless possibilities", underscores its commitment to offer a tantalizing array of rewards. Whether you are seeking a local experience or an adventure abroad, N mobile ensures you remain connected, enabling you to explore the world anytime, anywhere and discover a more exciting life.

Highlights of N mobile include:

Plans start at just $108 /mth, with access to local and Greater Bay Area mobile data, Global SIM travel data sim card, Global Talk+ voice roaming app, and HKBN SAFE network security protection

Travel data service with "use now, pay later" option, allowing for easy and flexible travel arrangements

Mix-and-match flexibility, allowing you to create your ideal mobile service plan

Exciting Collaborations – Enjoy Travel and Lifestyle Offers Worth up to $1,900

Starting today, customers who register for N mobile plans via hkbn.net/n-mobile/en will enjoy exclusive online welcome offers. The first wave of welcome offers include:

$1 for Any ride on Shenzhen Metro & : Many Hongkongers love visiting Shenzhen for dining and entertainment, N mobile has collaborated with AlipayHK to bring users $100 Shenzhen Metro credit. Each ride on any Shenzhen metro route will only cost users $1 , and N mobile will pay the remaining balance, up to $100 .

Many Hongkongers love visiting for dining and entertainment, N mobile has collaborated with to bring users Metro credit. Each ride on any metro route will only cost users , and N mobile will pay the remaining balance, up to . Food delivery offer : N mobile is giving out up to 3 months of complimentary pandapro membership from foodpanda (Value: $297 ) # . Whether you prefer delivery or pick-up, enjoy exclusive discounts from a selection of 14,000 restaurants!

: N mobile is giving out up to 3 months of complimentary pandapro membership from (Value: ) . Whether you prefer delivery or pick-up, enjoy exclusive discounts from a selection of 14,000 restaurants! More partner offers (from Agoda, KKday and more) are coming soon!

Service plans include Global SIM with up to 28 days of Hot APAC travel data (Value: $532), Global Talk+ Voice Roaming App (Value: $432) and 6 months HKBN SAFE Cybersecurity & Antivirus software (Value: $168), $18/month admin fee within contract period will be waived upon successful registration.

Stay Connected Anywhere in the World

N mobile strives to provide a comprehensive, high-value mobile experience, aiming to become the most preferred travel and lifestyle mobile brand in Hong Kong. Beyond the mix-and-match mobile plans, N mobile also offers Global SIM travel data service and Global Talk+ to provide seamless "local + overseas" mobile services, allowing customers to travel and stay connected around the world.

Global SIM covers over 85 countries and regions worldwide, offering full speed on first 1GB roaming data per day with unlimited thereafter data^, and allows customers the convenience of paying after use (each day of usage is counted on a 24-hour basis upon activation of the roaming service).

Global Talk+ allows users anywhere in the world to receive free* incoming calls from overseas and make calls to Hong Kong phone numbers. It also works well with IDD 0030, allowing users to call overseas restaurants and hotels at a discounted rate, enjoying special rates on call roaming charges.

& A total value of $100 worth of Shenzhen Tong/Shenzhen Metro transport credit can be used for both (including Shenzhen buses). The transport credit is valid for 365 days after user redeem it. For each ride taken on transportation within the jurisdiction of Shenzhen Tong/Shenzhen Metro, users can deduct all costs except $1 until the total deduction reaches $100. # The first month free membership is only applicable to new members who register for pandapro for the first time. The following two months of free membership apply to both new and existing pandapro members. ^ The speed and actual experience are subject to the local network coverage and other relevant network conditions. When the daily roaming data usage reaches 1GB, the thereafter maximum speed will be 128kbps. * Data connection is required. Extra charges may apply when the user is connected via data network instead of Wi-Fi, dialling 900-prefixed numbers will incur additional relevant charges. The call quality or service performance may be affected by the stability of data network or Wi-Fi connection, Wi-Fi is suggested for the best experience.

About N mobile

As a travel and lifestyle mobile brand for individuals who are passionate to enjoying life and traveling, N mobile offers a variety of local and overseas travel and leisure discounts, combined with local mobile services, essential travel data, voice roaming app, as well as cybersecurity protection, providing users with "endless choices" to stay connected anytime, anywhere, and enjoy "endless kinds of possibilities".

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

