Nan Fung Group Advances SEWIT Sustainability Framework as Business Strategy, Delivering Greater Impact to Tenants and Corporate Partners

Targeting HK$100 Million in Cumulative Social Value by 2030

SEWell Workplace Wellness Framework Implemented to Foster Employee Health and Holistic Well-being

AIRSIDE Established as the City 's First Culture-tainment Hub

Over 40 IP-focused Campaigns Drove 35% Increase in Foot Traffic and 25% Growth in Sales Revenue

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nan Fung Group (the "Group") has long championed the vision of building sustainable and resilient communities. First introduced three years ago, the Group's proprietary SEWIT sustainability framework has been embedded at the core of its operations and corporate culture, serving as a key driver of business growth. The Group is pleased to announce the strategic evolution of SEWIT into a new business model — "SEWIT-as-a-Service" — extending its sustainability expertise and advisory services to tenants and corporate partners. The Group also continued fostering deeper collaboration with tenants and community stakeholders locally and globally through its pioneering tenant engagement initiative, Net Positive Lease, to co-create a more inclusive and sustainable future. The Group further announced that it generated approximately HK$52.2 million in social value for the 2024/25 fiscal year and is on track to achieve HK$100 million in cumulative social value by 2030 — becoming the first property developer in Hong Kong to publicly commit to such a forward-looking milestone.

Billy Hui, Executive Director of Hong Kong Property Division, Nan Fung Group, announced that the leasing transaction rate for AIRSIDE office space is close to 80%, with multiple multinational companies leasing a total of nearly 960,000 square feet. The leasing performance of the AIRSIDE shopping mall has also seen growth, supported by the group's diversified and innovative business strategies, with the current mall occupancy rate reaching 98%.

Driving Innovation through Collaboration: "SEWIT-as-a-Service" Business Model and Global Expansion of the Net Positive Lease

In 2022, the Group introduced the SEWIT framework, built upon five strategic pillars — Social Cohesion, Environment, Wellness, Innovation, and Technology — with the aim of creating shared value and delivering positive impact across every facet of its business, and now woven into the Group's corporate culture and operational approach. This year marks a significant milestone as SEWIT evolves into a new business strategy: "SEWIT-as-a-Service." The Group is actively integrating this model into its product and service innovation processes, continuously exploring opportunities, deploying resources strategically, and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth. Through this transformation, Nan Fung Group aims to drive business momentum, optimise resources, and enhance operational efficiency — all while staying true to its core belief that innovation is a catalyst for business growth.

"SEWIT-as-a-Service" provides a wide range of consultancy services, including social impact assessment and advisory, community programme curation, carbon and AI-powered waste audits, workplace wellness initiative curation, and staff training. The new business model is designed to extend the reach and impact of the Group's SEWIT sustainability strategy by supporting tenants' and business collaborators' sustainability goals. To date, more than 60 organisations — including listed companies, startups, non-profit organisations, social enterprises, and schools — have adopted "SEWIT-as-a-Service."

Billy Hui, Executive Director of Hong Kong Property Division, Nan Fung Group , stated, "Inspired by the motto of our founder Dr. Chen Din Hwa – 'Care for others as well as you would care for yourself, ' we remain steadfast in advancing our business holistically through SEWIT. Since its inception three years ago, SEWIT has evolved from a sustainability blueprint into an integral part of our corporate culture. Through 'SEWIT-as-a-Service', it has now become a powerful driving force behind our business growth. This reaffirms our belief that when sustainability is woven into business strategy, it not only unlocks meaningful synergies but also better positions the Group for long-term success."

Committed to sustainable business practices, the Group launched a pioneering tenant engagement initiative — Net Positive Lease — in 2023, with the aim of fostering tenant-landlord partnerships that deliver positive environmental and social outcomes. The programme adopts a fourfold collaboration model where we join forces with tenants, employees, and community partners to co-create and work towards shared sustainability goals. To date, Net Positive Lease has secured commitments from 45% of tenants across the Group's major properties in Hong Kong, and 67% of its global tenant portfolio.

SEWIT's comprehensive and systematic approach is underscored by the Group's unwavering commitment to a sustainable future, demonstrated through the promotion of sustainable practices and decarbonisation, as well as impactful tenant collaborations. As of September 2025, 49% of Nan Fung Group's current bond and loan facilities are from green and sustainability-linked loan financing. These include arrangements with key financial institutions such as OCBC (Hong Kong) and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, furthering the Group's vision for perpetual sustainability and a resilient society.

Targeting HK$100 Million Social Value by 2030 — Delivering Measurable Social Value

Nan Fung Group today released its SEWIT Report 2024–25, offering a comprehensive overview of the Group's sustainability strategies and tangible outcomes across key focus areas. Within the reporting period, the Group actively implemented a wide range of community initiatives to address the diverse needs of stakeholders. In FY2024/25 alone, these efforts generated approximately HK$52.2 million in social value, benefitting employees, tenants, partners, and broader community stakeholders — a clear demonstration of the Group's significant progress in fostering social cohesion and sustainable development.

The Group firmly believes that long-term sustainability requires a proactive response to evolving societal expectations, underpinned by a data-driven approach and clearly defined, measurable goals. To this end, the Group continues to invest in the development of a systematic assessment model for transparently measuring and comparing social value, setting a bold target of generating HKD 100 million in cumulative social value by 2030 — making it the first property developer in Hong Kong to publicly commit to such a goal.

The Group's sustainability efforts have garnered international recognition, with Nan Fung Group recognised as a Global Sector Leader and awarded the highest five-star rating in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). The Group also became the first Hong Kong-based company to join the Global Social Value Taskforce, collaborating with global industry leaders to explore and advance best practices in social value measurement and implementation. Further exemplifying its innovation and impact in shared value creation, the Group was honored with the Global Excellence in Social Value Award – Highly Commended at the Social Value Awards 2025, after winning the Making Core Award in the previous year. Net Positive Lease also won Shared Value Program of the Year at the 2024 Shared Value Awards, the first Hong Kong-based winner in this category. These milestones reflect the Group's holistic commitment to sustainability and reaffirm its leadership position in the real estate sector.

Workplace Wellness and Wellbeing: Establishing SEWell Framework Across Six Core Pillars

Nan Fung Group firmly believes that employee wellbeing is the foundation of corporate resilience. In 2024, the Group formally established the SEWell Workplace Wellness Framework, which encompasses six core pillars: physical, mental, social, occupational, financial, and community, with defined metrics to assess, evaluate and improve wellness-related initiatives for both its employees and the broader office community. It also extends to tenants and corporate partners, fostering a healthier and more vibrant workplace ecosystem. AIRSIDE — home to Nan Fung's corporate headquarters and standing as a living expression of SEWIT — serves as a model for workplace wellness, offering an environment that promotes both mental and physical health for employees and tenants alike.

According to the 2025 SEWell Survey, people working at AIRSIDE recorded an average of 164 minutes of exercise per week, exceeding the World Health Organisation's recommended 150 minutes, and outperforming the general working population in Hong Kong in terms of exercise compliance rates. In terms of mental wellbeing, the average stress score among the AIRSIDE workplace community was 6.4 out of 10, significantly lower than the Hong Kong average of 6.86. This indicates that AIRSIDE's human-centric design — including green areas and relaxation spaces, safe and clean environments, and access to healthy food options — has been effective in addressing the physical and emotional needs of office workers and reducing stress experienced in the workplace. In parallel, the Group regularly organises SEWell programmes for both employees and tenants, ranging from fitness classes and wellness talks to interactive workshops. This year, over 80 wellness-related sessions were conducted, further demonstrating Nan Fung Group's ongoing commitment to workplace wellness and holistic wellbeing.

"In Time Of" Promotes Mental Resilience and Community Wellbeing

Since its establishment in 2021, Nan Fung Group's community initiative "In Time Of" has focused on curating experiences rooted in sustainability and cultural creativity. Fusing together arts, community design, and social innovation as key themes, the platform engages the public to co-create a more resilient urban environment. Over the past two years, mental and emotional wellbeing have become a core focus of the initiative. Emo Café, one of its most popular offerings, mimics the experience of dining out by offering curated "emotional menus." These menus are essentially a blend of interactive game kits and creative workshops, enabling participants to explore emotional health topics in a relatable, engaging, and imaginative manner. Emo Café also offers customised experiences tailored for specific audiences; it has attracted over 25,000 participants to date, collaborating with cross-sector partners, including schools, NGOs, and corporations.

From 29-30 November, "In Time Of" will host the Emo Festival at The Mills, featuring a wide range of participatory activities across five key themes: interpersonal relationships, daily life hacks, personal growth, mental and physical wellbeing, and workplace survival. The event will include interactive exhibitions, emotional game zones, immersive music experiences, and a curated marketplace, all designed to enhance public awareness of mental wellness and build community resilience.

AIRSIDE Established as the City's First "Culture-tainment Hub"

Over 40 IP-focused Campaigns Boost Footfall by 35% and Sales Revenue by 25%

Located in Kai Tak, the Group's flagship development AIRSIDE is setting a new benchmark as Hong Kong's first "Culture-tainment Hub" — a landmark destination where sustainability, arts and culture, and entertainment converge. Beyond housing a diverse tenant mix, AIRSIDE actively leverages cultural programmes and IP-driven experiences to foster cross-community engagement. In 2025, AIRSIDE has hosted over 40 international IP-themed events, resulting in a 35% year-on-year increase in footfall and a 25% uplift in sales revenue.

Each event was carefully curated to deliver immersive, emotionally resonant experiences — expanding the potential of the IP economy through a variety of formats, including concert and celebrity pop-ups, fan meet-and-greets, IP-branded collaborations and immersive exhibitions, transforming conceptual creations into offline reality. These activations seamlessly integrated digital content with real-world experiences, tapping into consumers' desire for emotional value while creating new business and economic opportunities for tenants and the wider Kai Tak community. This has firmly positioned AIRSIDE as a leading destination for cultural- and entertainment-driven retail.

Looking ahead, Nan Fung Group will continue introducing high-profile IP collaborations from across Asia, as well as harness AIRSIDE's sustainable design and curatorial strengths to create deeper synergy between cultural economy, placemaking, and sustainability, further elevating its unique role as a next-generation Culture-tainment Hub.

About Nan Fung Group

Nan Fung Group is one of the largest privately held conglomerates in Hong Kong with global interests in real estate development and investment, which holds a well-diversified and substantial financial investment portfolio. The Group was founded in 1954 and has a track record spanning more than 50 years with over 170 projects including residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The Group also strategically focuses on first-tier cities in Chinese Mainland and recognises attractive opportunities for development and investment overseas, including New York, Boston and London.

In recent years, the Group has expanded its investment focus to ICE (Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship), exemplified by its signature project, The Mills, a revitalisation of its legacy yarn factories into a hub promoting techstyle (intersection of technology and lifestyle) and an integrated destination housing an experiential shopfloor, a startup incubator, and a cultural museum. The Group has also made significant progress in investments related to life sciences in the US via Pivotal; and in Chinese Mainland via an affiliate, New Frontier, which focuses on healthcare, elderly care, education, and new technology.

About SEWIT

In 2022, the Group established "SEWIT", a sustainability framework for the entire company that engages all stakeholders around five strategic pillars: Social Cohesion, Environment, Wellness, Innovation and Technology. By developing solid, implementable guidelines, the Group integrates "SEWIT" into its entire value chain from financing and investment allocation, supply chain management and procurement, to organisational structure and talent development. The Group strives to cultivate a sustainable mindset as part of its culture, while consistently incorporating the same philosophy in upcoming projects.

About AIRSIDE

AIRSIDE is a 1.9 million sq. ft. mixed-use commercial development in the Kai Tak area. Situated in Kowloon' s Central Business District, the 47-storey development comprises a 32-storey Grade A office, and a 700,000 sq. ft. multi-storey shopping mall interconnected with an underground shopping street. AIRSIDE embraces a new urban lifestyle concept of "Wholeness", integrating sustainable living with cultural and lifestyle experiences.

