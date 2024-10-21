"Nanchang Welcomes You!" Nanchang Cultural Tourism (Hong Kong) Promotion Event Shows up in Hong Kong

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To further deepen the cultural and tourism collaboration between Nanchang and Hong Kong, and to promote mutual assistance in cultural tourism, interchange of visitors, and resource sharing between the two places, on October 17th, the "Heroes Take the Stage, Life is Where We Meet • Nanchang Welcomes You!" Nanchang Cultural Tourism (Hong Kong) Promotion Event, organized by the Nanchang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio and Tourism, was successfully held. Mr. Li Songdian, a member of the Standing Committee of Nanchang Municipal Committee and the Minister of the Propaganda Department, Hongkong legislators, Mr. Yao Boliang and Mr. Yang Yongjie, as well as over 100 distinguished guests from the Central Liaison Office, Hong Kong Asia Cultural Cooperation Center, Hong Kong Legislative Council, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong Tourism Federation, Hong Kong Education Workers' Federation, Hong Kong China Tourism Association, Hong Kong China Travel Service, and other well-known tourism enterprises, and media journalists attended the event.

At the promotion event, Mr. Li Songdian, a member of the Standing Committee of Nanchang Municipal Committee and the Minister of the Propaganda Department, stated that Nanchang is a historically and culturally famous city with a profound heritage and is filled with glory. It is a green ecological city surrounded by mountains and rivers, where cranes and porpoises live, and it is a youthful city brimming with vitality and dynamism. In the 2023 London World Travel Market, Nanchang was rated as one of "China's Top10 Must-Visit Travel Destinations." Here, the August 1st Uprising Memorial witness the century-old glorious history of a strong military. Here, there are the Neo-Confucian strongholds where Zhu Xi and Wang Yangming wrote their sacred works, and the pinnacle of glory established by the Eight Great Masters and Fu Baoshi. Here, there is the millennia-old charm of the Anyi Ancient Village Group, the historical echo of the "Folk Forbidden City" Wangshan Earth Building, as well as the thousand sails fighting the waves in the Nanchang International Dragon Boat Race.

Minister Li Songdian sincerely invited Hong Kong citizens to visit and experience Nanchang. Nanchang will be waiting with diverse cultural experiences, enthusiastic tourism services, a dynamic urban atmosphere, and hot and spicy local cuisine. To welcome Hong Kong compatriots, Nanchang has also carefully prepared a series of extraordinary cultural and tourism feasts, covering six classic scenes: climbing the Tengwang pavilion, crossing to meet the marquis, watch the flag-raising ceremony, walking the history paths, lakeside bird watching, and tasting mixed-noodles and spicy food, allowing Hong Kong tourists to fully experience the unique charm of this city.

At the promotion event, a AIGC film about Nanchang's cultural tourism was played on site, covering cultural heritage, natural scenery, and folk customs. Through an exciting audio-visual feast and interactive experiences, the guests at the scene were immersed in the rich cultural tourism resources of Nanchang. Nanchang's cultural tourism promotion officer also brought five high-quality tourism routes: "Reading Nanchang • Crossing a Thousand Years," "Ecological Nanchang • Abundance of Nature," "Spicy Nanchang • Food Enjoyment," "Night Tour in Nanchang • Dynamic City," and "Starting from Nanchang • Touring Jiangxi," providing a variety of travel options for Hong Kong tourists, including in-depth exploration of historical culture and relaxed leisure vacations.

At the promotion event, Minister Li Songdian presented the flag to the first study tour group of "Ten Thousand Hong Kong Students Nanchang Tour." The Nanchang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, and Tourism exchanged cooperation agreements with the Hong Kong Education Federation and awarded plaques to 10 Nanchang Cultural Tourism (Hong Kong) Promotion Centers, building a working platform for joint development.

At the end of the event, the Nanchang Han Dynasty Haihun Marquisate Site Administration conducted a brand promotion of "Behold the Great Han Civilization at Haihun," showcasing the culture precious relics, and ecological beauty of the Haihun Marquisate Site National Archaeological Site Park, and offering ten thousand free tickets to Hong Kong citizens. The lead researcher of the Haihun Marquis Tomb archaeological team gave a wonderful lecture titled "Exploring the Haihun Marquis Tomb—The Liu He and the Han Dynasty Society Presented by Archaeology".

At the promotion event, Nanchang Tourism Group displayed a rich and unique series of "Nanchang Gifts," such as the Tengwang Pavilion's divine beast Teng Bao and the Black and White Cat series, each containing the historical and cultural heritage and innovative elements of Nanchang, showing the unique charm and modern vitality of the famous historical and cultural city of Nanchang, and fully displaying the charm of Nanchang city.

This promotion event fully demonstrated the good image of "Nanchang, a ecological city with abundant resources and a heroic city with outstanding people," and pushed Nanchang's cultural and tourism industry onto a broader stage. In the future, the "Pearl of the Orient" Hong Kong and "Hongdu New Government" Nanchang will continue to work together to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of cultural tourism, create a new model of cultural tourism cooperation, and give chance for people of the two places meet everywhere in life.

