SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Commerce Bureau, Guangzhou:

Nansha Shines at CIIE: Converging at the Bay, Connecting to the World

From November 5 to 10, 2024, the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held as scheduled at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a national demonstration zone for creative promotion of the import trade, Nansha attended the CIIE for the fourth time. A container ship named "NAN SHA," loaded with various imported products, became the center of attention, with its prominent slogan "Converging at the Bay, Connecting to the World." This symbolizes Nansha's rapid progress, carrying the mission of becoming an international logistics hub and a center for bulk commodity resource allocation. In addition, Nansha, in collaboration with 20 enterprises, showcased high-quality products from around the globe, spanning sectors such as fine wines and gourmet foods, artworks, advanced technology, biomedicine, and new materials. The Nansha Port Fresh Market also made its annual appearance, featuring delicacies like Thailand's Golden Pillow durians and young coconuts, as well as Indonesia's premium bird's nest, vividly showcasing Nansha's charm as a port city that connects global trade.

In the future, the Nansha Import Demonstration Zone will focus on playing a leading role in increasing resource imports, serving industries, and boosting consumption. It will cultivate specialized import platforms, elevate the scale and sophistication of import trade, and continuously optimize the business environment. By positioning itself as an inclusive, cooperative, and mutually beneficial gateway for opening up to the world, Nansha is set to work hand in hand with all sectors of society to "Share the Future in a New Era."

SOURCE Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Commerce Bureau, Guangzhou