NARAN AUTOMOTIVE ORDER BOOK OPENS FOR THE TWO MILLION EURO HYPERCAR WITH NO NAME

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naran Automotive, the first hypercar company to be founded by a hypercar connoisseur, will introduce the Naran hyper-coupé on 21 June in Andermatt, Switzerland. Thirty-nine Naran hyper-coupés will be built, priced from €2 million each, to a rare level of bespoke design and craftsmanship, and each will be christened by its owner.

A Visionary Founder and Unique Concept

Naran Automotive is the brainchild of Ameerh Naran, a Zimbabwean who studied product and design before becoming a successful entrepreneur. He is the man behind Vimana Private Jets, a leader in VVIP global transportation. Naran Automotive is the result of a lifelong passion resulting in the creation of a hypercar that seamlessly blends power, luxury, and customization.

Design and Performance

The one thousand horsepower, four-seater hypercar promises unmatched non-electrified performance and allows for shared experiences. Designed in collaboration with Jowyn Wong of WYN Design, the Naran The hyper-coupé combines sleek, motorsport-inspired aesthetics with the practicality of two additional seats. This allows owners to share the exhilarating driving experience with passengers. The hyper-coupé is powered by a formidable 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering an astonishing 1,000bhp. Slated to be the fastest non-electrified four-seater in the world, it promises unmatched performance and luxury.

The interior of the Naran hyper-coupé is a testament to luxury and craftsmanship, featuring premium Italian leather, CNC-milled billet aluminium, and minimalist textiles. This attention to detail ensures a comfortable and opulent driving experience, perfectly complementing the car's high-performance capabilities.

Unmatched Customization

Naran Automotive offers an unprecedented level of customization, allowing owners to personalize every aspect of their hyper-coupé. Early customer requests have included unique touches such as marble and granite effects, as well as gold leaf trim, highlighting the brand's dedication to bespoke design. The launch prototype model, adorned with a ruby-themed exterior and cockpit featuring almond gold accents, exemplifies the brand's commitment to luxurious craftsmanship.

A Limited-Edition Masterpiece

With only thirty-nine units available, the Naran hyper-coupé represents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a truly unique piece of automotive art. Naran Automotive is now accepting deposits of €350,000 to reserve an allocation.

About Naran Automotive

Founded in 2017, Naran Automotive is a customer-focused automotive atelier dedicated to creating hypercars that offer unparalleled performance, luxury, and customization. The company's engineering operations are based in Germany, the USA, and the UK.

For more information or to reserve an allocation, please visit: www.naran-automotive.com.

