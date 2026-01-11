Natural Citrus Ingredient Leader suchang Introduces Jeju Chenpi to Indonesia's Health Ingredient Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeju-based ingredient manufacturer suchang announced that it is strengthening the supply of Jeju mandarin chenpi to Indonesia by engaging with local partners through health food exhibitions and B2B business consultations in the country.

Chenpi refers to traditionally dried mandarin peel and is supplied to food manufacturers both in Korea and overseas for its distinctive citrus aroma and functional health properties. In traditional herbal medicine, chenpi has long been used as an ingredient associated with digestive support, antioxidant activity, and vascular health benefits, making it a widely utilized raw material for health-oriented products.

As consumer demand in Indonesia increases for naturally derived food and beverage products and plant-based health supplements, OEM manufacturers and food additive producers are showing growing interest in Jeju-sourced chenpi. In particular, the active development of wellbeing beverages, traditional tea-based products, and functional drinks using natural extracts has expanded the range of potential applications for mandarin peel ingredients.

Refined dried citrus peel contains bioactive compounds such as hesperidin and flavonoids, which are known to support digestion and help strengthen immune health. These functional components have positioned chenpi as a versatile ingredient across multiple food and beverage categories.

A suchang representative stated, "Chenpi is a natural ingredient that offers both the unique flavor of mandarin citrus and functional health benefits, aligning well with Indonesia's growing emphasis on clean-label and naturally sourced products." The company plans to enhance its global presence by establishing long-term supply systems and expanding product diversification in international markets.

