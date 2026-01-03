suchang Enhances Diversity in Japanese Food Culture with Citrus-Based Ingredients

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- suchang announced that it is developing Japan-tailored products using chenpi through OEM and ODM partnerships in Japan, as part of its strategy to expand the presence of premium citrus-based food culture in the Japanese market.

Chenpi is produced by traditionally drying and aging mandarin peels, resulting in a deep, rich aroma and flavor profile. Beyond its culinary value, chenpi is also widely recognized as a functional health ingredient. Among modern consumers, dried citrus peel is increasingly valued as a natural component in products supporting digestive health and immune function, as well as in tea-based beverages, highlighting its strong market growth potential.

suchang is currently holding consultations with Japanese food manufacturers and ingredient distributors to explore collaboration opportunities. The company emphasized strong demand for chenpi as an ingredient for premium health teas, functional beverages, and natural flavoring and aroma-enhancing materials in the food and beverage sector.

Chenpi contains citrus-derived nutrients, including vitamins and flavonoids such as hesperidin, which have been reported to support digestive function, provide antioxidant benefits, and contribute to vascular health. These properties have positioned chenpi as a functional ingredient that extends beyond traditional "health tea" applications into a broader range of functional food and beverage products.

Japanese consumers place high value on "clean-label" products and naturally derived ingredients, making Jeju-sourced chenpi highly competitive in terms of safety, traceability, and natural origin. A representative from suchang stated, "Jeju mandarin chenpi offers clear differentiation in Japan's food ingredient market. We plan to expand partnerships with companies developing functional beverages and health-focused products."

Through its citrus-based ingredient strategy, suchang aims to contribute to greater diversity and innovation within Japan's evolving food culture.

