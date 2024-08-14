Navigate Cryptocurrency Volatility: Attend UD Blockchain's Free TOKEN2049 Recap Event with Exclusive Industry Insight

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency market is currently facing significant volatility, with Bitcoin recently falling below key support levels. Combined with the impact of the U.S. elections, interest rate hikes in Japan, and rising geopolitical tensions, the industry is on high alert. In this challenging environment, how should investors and industry leaders strategically position themselves?

Register now to join the Token2049 Wine & Web3 Recap by UD Blockchain event! Enjoy a detailed recap of the Singapore TOKEN2049 Web3 Conference, exclusive wine tasting, and networking with top Web3 professionals.

This September, TOKEN2049 will follow its successful April edition in Dubai by hosting a major event in Singapore. As one of the most important conferences in the Web3 space, TOKEN2049 brings together entrepreneurs, institutional investors, industry experts, developers, and other key stakeholders. Last year, the event attracted over 10,000 participants and more than 300 exhibitors, underscoring its global significance.

This year's conference will feature prominent speakers, including Richard Teng, the newly appointed CEO of Binance, following in the footsteps of Changpeng Zhao, as well as Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes. These industry leaders will provide critical insights into the evolving market landscape.

While the base price for TOKEN2049 tickets is $699 USD (approximately HKD 5,444), and travel to Singapore is necessary, UD Blockchain is offering a unique opportunity to access the key highlights and expert analyses from the conference without leaving Hong Kong. Following the conclusion of TOKEN2049, UD Blockchain will host an exclusive recap event, where participants can gain valuable insights into the latest developments in the Web3 sector, enjoy an exclusive wine tasting, and network with leading Web3 professionals—all at no cost. If you are attending TOKEN2049, UD Blockchain also welcome you to join them for this valuable networking opportunity with local industry peers.

Given the limited availability, we encourage early registration.

Event Details:

Date: September 26th (Thursday)

Time: 15:00 - 19:00

Location: Mira Hotel, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Fee: Free of Charge

Registration: Limited spots available. Register now at Eventbrite Link

About UD Blockchain

UD was established in 1998. With a rich history of more than 25 years as a prominent IT solution provider in the Greater China region, we deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to over 50,000 active websites and 20,000 active corporates. Our clientele spans various sectors: financial institutions, banks, public transportation entities, prominent real estate developers, significant retail markets, government agencies, NGOs, SMEs, and many more.

As a leading blockchain and security solutions provider in Hong Kong, our team of professional blockchain and security experts provides a diverse array of solutions to help enterprises leverage blockchain technology to accelerate business growth.

SOURCE UD Blockchain