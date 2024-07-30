NCCN and Medlive Renew Collaboration to Enhance Cancer Care in China

United States-based National Comprehensive Cancer Network strengthens relationship with Chinese medical platform Medlive to broaden access to eminent oncology guidelines in China

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States, is pleased to announce the renewal of its strategic collaboration with Medlive. This ongoing relationship will continue to facilitate the dissemination of the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) across China via nccnchina.org.cn and Medlive's platforms for computer, smartphone, and tablet.

The NCCN Guidelines® provide evidence-based expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer-related care. There are currently 88 different guidelines covering 97% of cancer incidence globally, plus recommendations for prevention, screening, and supportive care. NCCN Guidelines are accessible in China with enhanced download speeds and a streamlined registration process as a result of this joint effort.

"NCCN's mission is to improve and facilitate quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so that all patients can live better lives," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NCCN. "We work tirelessly to provide the latest recommendations regarding appropriate cancer care to patients and health care professionals worldwide. This renewed collaboration with Medlive reinforces our commitment to global health by ensuring Chinese medical professionals and their patients have the critical resources needed to optimize cancer care."

NCCN's resources are globally recognized and utilized, with nearly half of the more than 1.9 million registered users accessing NCCN Guidelines living outside the United States as of June 2024. China is the second highest country for number of users, after the United States. Those users are responsible for more than 850,000 guideline downloads annually, many of them through Medlive.

"We are thrilled to continue working with NCCN to bring essential oncology resources to Chinese healthcare professionals through the Medlive platform," said Lixin Tian, President; Executive Director, Medlive. "This ongoing collaboration ensures that oncologists in China have rapid access to the widely respected NCCN Guidelines, facilitating high-quality, evidence-based patient care."

Jiangtao Xin, Vice President, Medlive, emphasized the importance of the reaffirmed affiliation: "Our work together serves as a bridge between oncology experts in China and the United States, allowing for mutual learning and better patient outcomes."

The two organizations will continue to cooperate to maintain the library of NCCN Guidelines on Medlive's platform, many of which are now available in Chinese as well as in English. For more information on NCCN's global initiatives to improve cancer care around the world, visit NCCN.org/global.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

