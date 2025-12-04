Acclaimed oncologist from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to help lead nonprofit responsible for gold standard guidelines that define and advance cancer care worldwide.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers that publishes free evidence-based, expert consensus-driven guidelines for cancer prevention and care—today announced the hiring of Renuka Iyer, MD, as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for the organization.

Renuka Iyer, MD, Named New Chief Medical Officer for National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). Learn more at NCCN.org.

Dr. Iyer has a long history of leadership and innovation in oncology. She currently serves as a Professor of Oncology for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center—one of NCCN's Member Institutions—as well as Section Chief of Gastrointestinal Oncology and Vice Chair of Faculty Affairs in Roswell Park's Department of Medicine, and Medical Director for Medical Oncology across the Roswell Park Care Network. She also serves as a Professor of Medicine at Jacobs School of Medicine at the University of Buffalo.

Fellowship-trained in medical oncology at Roswell Park, Dr. Iyer attended Grant Medical College at the University of Mumbai, followed by residency at Cornell University School of Medicine. She is board certified in internal medicine and oncology; a member of numerous professional societies; the recipient of several awards from organizations that include the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society, The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, and American Cancer Society; and has published hundreds of peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, and book chapters. Her research focuses on novel therapies for rare cancers, immunotherapy, biomarkers, and quality of life.

"Renuka is the perfect person to take on such an important role impacting treatment and outcomes for people with cancer around the world," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Over the years, she has shown a remarkable commitment to advancing research and improving care so all people can live better lives. She has devoted her career to driving innovations and putting them into practice. Renuka has been a major contributor to NCCN's mission for years; we look forward to seeing what she will do to enhance access to high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care in the future."

Dr. Iyer has served as a member of the NCCN Guidelines Steering Committee since 2023. As a Steering Committee member, she helps provide strategic oversight to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) program, including assigning subject matter experts to panels and advising NCCN regarding future direction. Prior to that, she served as a panelist for the NCCN Guidelines® Panels for Occult Primary Cancer and Hepatobiliary Cancer, in addition to serving on other professional organization guidelines panels.

In her new role as NCCN CMO, Dr. Iyer will play an even larger role with the NCCN Guidelines program, which consists of 90 guidelines for treating nearly every type of cancer, along with prevention, screening, and supportive care. Each of the NCCN Guidelines is updated at least once per year and often far more frequently than that. They are available in multiple formats, including via the new, interactive NCCN Guidelines Navigator™.

Dr. Iyer's work will include clinical leadership for the NCCN Guidelines program and oversight for additional point-of-care resources based on the NCCN Guidelines, including the Library of NCCN Compendia. She will also oversee NCCN's Continuing Education (CE) department, JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and participate in Global and Policy efforts.

"I am honored to be chosen for this prestigious position and excited to be at NCCN during a time when there are so many updates and opportunities to innovate how we deliver information to help our patients," said Dr. Iyer. "After 21 years in academic oncology, I welcome the opportunity to advance high-quality cancer care and to help build bridges to further the NCCN mission."

Dr. Iyer's first day as CMO will be February 26, 2026.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network