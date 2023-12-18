NCH Asia Pacific announces Annual Maintenance Program

Maximize cost savings while ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of systems and equipment

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH Asia Pacific (www.nchasia.com), renowned supplier of industrial facility maintenance products today announced its latest Annual Maintenance Program for the new year. This program was designed to help maintenance managers save money while ensuring smooth operation and longevity of critical systems and equipment through regular inspections.

The NCH Annual Maintenance Program covers Deodorizers, Descaling, Drain Integrity, Anti-Corrosion, Disinfection, Electrical Maintenance, Degreasing, and Repair

- Deodorizers: NCH provides effective control and elimination of unpleasant odors from your work and leisure spaces. NCH can address existing and extreme odor problems from wastewater, hygiene and sanitation, and garbage holding areas.

- Descaling: Scale and other build-up causes the narrowing of pipes and tubes, decreasing the efficiency of your condenser tubes, chillers, heat exchangers. NCH has various solutions to remove limescale, rust, mud, and various metal oxides (iron, copper, etc.) from your equipment and surfaces easily at best cost and low manpower.

- Drain Integrity: NCH offers effective drain and biological wastewater treatment solutions that help customers reduce cost, downtime, and energy, keeping the busiest drains flowing, stopping blockages in their tracks. Our biological drain solutions help digest the organic build-up on the drain walls and return your drains to full capacity.

- Anti-Corrosion: NCH anti-corrosion solutions help prevent and safeguard your vulnerable surfaces from rust and other deleterious reactions from various corrosive agents. NCH provides coatings and barriers to help surfaces withstand extreme environments and help arrest ongoing corrosion on all types of surfaces and equipment.

- Disinfection: Maintain optimum levels of disinfection for all surfaces and spaces with our wide range of industrial surface disinfectants. NCH has cleaners and sanitation products for daily use with 99.9% bacteria kill on all surfaces not harmed by water.

- Electrical Maintenance: Clean and maintain electrical and electronic equipment and controls with specialized electrical cleaners. NCH products can be applied to wet and dry surfaces of electrical equipment, internal and external areas including insulation.

- Degreasing: Complete cleaning and degreasing solutions for every surface and maintenance concern. NCH has modern grease-cutting formulation for industrial cleaning applications that cut through and remove dirt, oil, grease from various surfaces. NCH provides green solutions that leave no trace or residue. We also have NSF approved formulations that are safe to use in and around food preparation areas.

- Repair: NCH has a wide range of emergency repair solutions that provide fast, cost-effective solutions to any equipment, pipe, and surface issue to minimize downtime.

NCH was established in 1919 in Dallas, Texas, USA, and boasts a long history characterized by trustworthiness and the utmost commitment to safety, with technologies encompassing water treatment, industrial maintenance, lubricants, cleaning and disinfection solutions. NCH has implemented each of these technologies globally for over fifty countries, including at more than 10,000 plants and other major facilities.

