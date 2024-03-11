NCH Asia Pacific Lubricants Programs to help with Shutdown Maintenance

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH Asia Pacific, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services announces several Lubrication Programs to assist with shutdown maintenance planning. These programs are designed to ensure optimal performance of machinery and heavy equipment, reduction in downtime, and cost savings.

Our Lubricants Programs will serve a wide spectrum of industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, manufacturing, mining, transportation, and more across the APAC region.

NCH's range of lubricant products such as grease, hydraulic oil, and gear oil are wear-resistant, superior in performance and provide long-lasting protection. However our Sales force expertise and support helps us go beyond just the supply of consumable products. More importantly, NCH offers the expertise and value-added services through collaborative partnerships with its customers.

This partnership covers a number of value add services, including the following:

Experienced Sales Associates: NCH brings on board its knowledgeable and skilled sales associates to assist with preventive maintenance planning and customized application of lubricants.

Dedicated Account Managers: Our customers get one-point contact service through account managers to assist them in finding the right solutions for their lubrication needs.

Oil Analysis: NCH provides a comprehensive oil analysis program to prevent unscheduled equipment downtime and breakdowns. Testing from a worldwide company helps to monitor the health of machinery and equipment and prolong their life.

Value Recognition Reports (VRR): The VRR analysis is the key differentiator of NCH programs. We measure real and proven savings of using our products, to enable NCH customers save money on equipment Maintenance.

Sustainability: We also focus on enabling customers to achieve their sustainability goals by lowering their carbon footprints and conserving resources.

Click here for more information on how NCH can save you money.

About NCH

NCH was established in 1919 in Dallas, Texas, USA. It prides itself in a long history characterized by trustworthiness and the utmost commitment to safety, with technologies encompassing water treatment, plumbing, industrial maintenance, lubricants, and cleaning solutions. NCH has implemented each of these technologies globally for over 50 countries, including at more than 10,000 plants and other major facilities.

Contact:

NCH Asia Pacific Marketing

HEEYOUNG KIM

[email protected]

SOURCE NCH Asia Pacific