NEC Drives the Future of Smart Living By Elevating Health, Cybersecurity, and Disaster Resilience at Thailand Smart City Expo 2025

BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd. reafﬁrms its commitment to creating social value for Thailand by empowering cities, people, and businesses with advanced technology. Guided by NEC's global purpose to "create the social values of safety, security, fairness, and efficiency," the company presents breakthrough innovations aligned with four core pillars — Secure Society from Disaster, Value for Living, Value for Business, and Trust — at the Thailand Smart City Expo 2025, held on 5–7 November at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

As Thailand accelerates its transition toward smart, sustainable, and resilient cities, NEC continues creating what's ahead with solutions that strengthen public health, protect digital ecosystems, and enhance readiness against real-world disasters. This aligns with the company's long-term belief that a truly smart city must begin with people's well-being, cyber trust, and urban resilience. By integrating advanced AI into healthcare, cybersecurity, and disaster management platforms, NEC aims to uplift the quality of life for Thai citizens and support local organizations in building sustainable digital growth.

Mr. Ichiro Kurihara, President of NEC Corporation (Thailand), emphasized that NEC continues to evolve from an ICT solutions leader into a trusted partner for social transformation. "Our mission is to support Thailand in building a future where technology serves both people and society — enhancing daily life, fortifying trust in digital systems, and protecting communities from both cyber threats and real-world disasters. With AI and digital innovation at the core, NEC is creating what's ahead by delivering real value for citizens and industries, while strengthening national resilience and public confidence," he stated.

This year, NEC continues to focus on three strategic domains critical to Thailand's smart-city vision:

In Healthcare, NEC enhances Value for Living by shifting from treatment to proactive wellness. The company introduces FonesVisuas, a breakthrough AI-powered proteomics technology that helps identify individual disease risks before symptoms arise — already deployed within BDMS wellness centers nationwide. NEC also highlights CrossCare, an integrated elderly-care platform combining IoT, mobile monitoring, and call center support to help families and healthcare professionals ensure timely and continuous senior care at home or in facilities.

In Cybersecurity, NEC strengthens Value for Business and Trust by empowering organizations to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. With NEC's advanced Threat Intelligence, enterprises can shift from reactive incident response to proactive defense, supported by real-time, actionable insights that protect both business operations and end-users from cyber risks. This capability helps safeguard digital infrastructure — a crucial foundation for smart-city development and citizen trust.

In Disaster Management, NEC accelerates the vision of a Secure Society from Disaster by applying AI and large-language model (LLM) technology for rapid flood-damage assessment and urban safety management. The system analyzes multi-source images to pinpoint damage zones in real time, enabling authorities to respond faster, reduce losses, and protect communities — demonstrating the power of digital resilience in an era of climate uncertainty.

"Technology alone cannot build a smart city — what matters most is how it benefits people," Mr. Kurihara concluded. "At NEC, we are committed to supporting Thailand in shaping a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future through advanced innovation delivered with trust and responsibility."

NEC will showcase its full suite of smart-city solutions at Booth E01, Hall 3 during the Thailand Smart City Expo 2025. Business leaders, government agencies, and innovators are invited to explore how NEC's global expertise and local understanding can accelerate Thailand's journey toward a human-centric smart future.

About NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.

NEC Corporation officially established its presence in Thailand in 1962, marking over six decades of commitment to innovation and growth. As a trusted local ICT partner, NEC Thailand leverages its deep expertise across industries to deliver advanced technologies and exceptional customer experiences. The company offers solutions in key areas such as healthcare systems, community-based elderly care—including integrated long-term care with emergency alert systems—communications, cybersecurity, infrastructure, digital finance, and IT platforms.

In addition, NEC Thailand provides tailored solutions for the manufacturing and retail sectors, with a strong focus on sustainability initiatives designed to build a more connected, inclusive, and resilient society. By fostering long-term partnerships, NEC Thailand remains dedicated to driving social transformation and empowering communities with future-ready technology solutions.

