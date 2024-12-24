NEC Thailand Partners with Umong Municipality, Lamphun Province to Develop Digital Technology Platform for Elderly Care and Smart City Advancement

LAMPHUN, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd., or NEC Thailand, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Umong Municipality in Lamphun Province to jointly develop a digital technology platform aimed at enhancing elderly care and supporting dependent patients, including homebound and bedridden individuals. This collaboration is part of the efforts to elevate Umong Municipality into a Smart City.

The project will begin with the development of a digital healthcare platform connected to local medical facilities, playing a critical role in providing long-term care for the elderly and chronically ill patients. The platform is designed to improve the efficiency of medical personnel and caregivers.

Mr. Ichiro Kurihara, President of NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd., states, "We are pleased to build upon our success in collaborating with Chiang Mai Municipality and extend this partnership to Umong Municipality in Lamphun. Our goal is to expand this initiative to other municipalities nationwide, in collaboration with the Association of Subdistrict Administrative Organizations of Thailand and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) under the Smart City framework."

This partnership also includes the integration of new solutions, such as "Fall Detection" technology, to enhance safety for elderly care. Additionally, there are plans to introduce advanced technologies and IoT (Internet of Things) devices to support remote healthcare under the "Smart Hospital" concept, aiming to modernize and provide comprehensive healthcare services.

Mr. Kurihara adds, "This collaboration is a significant step toward NEC Thailand's vision of using technology to create a sustainable society. We believe that improving the health and quality of life for the elderly in local communities is crucial. The initial success of this project will serve as a model for other municipalities across Thailand."

Mr. Kitipat Thaninpittinan, Mayor of Umong Municipality, Lamphun Province, shares, "I would like to thank NEC for supporting and collaborating in this initiative, which aims to develop a smart city and enhance public health care, especially for the elderly and those who are dependent. By leveraging new technologies, the efforts of public health officers and teams are more efficient. Thank you for being a key partner in driving and supporting the achievement of our goals. It feels reassuring, and I look forward to continued collaboration in the future."

NEC Thailand remains committed to developing technology systems that enhance the quality of life for citizens and set a new standard for elderly care nationwide. This initiative is made possible through collaboration between local authorities and technology partners.

About NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.

NEC Corporation officially began operations in Thailand in 1962. With extensive expertise and experience across various industries, NEC Thailand provides advanced technology and enhanced customer experiences in areas such as healthcare systems, community-based elderly care including emergency alert system for Long term care integrated, communications, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and IT platforms. The company also offers manufacturing, retail, and sustainability-focused solutions to build a society where everyone is equally connected, fostering long-term social sustainability.

