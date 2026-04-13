NEC Philippines Presents Advanced Aviation Portfolio at the 8th Philippine Airport Summit 2026

MANILA, Philippines, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Philippines today announced its inaugural participation in the 8th Philippine Airport Summit 2026, to be held on April 22–23 at the City of Dreams, Manila. The move marks the official entry of NEC's specialized aviation technologies into the local sector, aiming to modernize the nation's infrastructure through advanced biometrics, AI, and decentralized identity solutions.

"At NEC Philippines, we are dedicated to building smarter, more resilient systems that support Filipino communities every day," shares Sherlyn Omalin, President, NEC Philippines. "Our debut at this summit is a key part of our mission in creating what's ahead for the aviation industry. We look forward to collaborating with both public and private sector partners to ensure Philippine airports are equipped with secure and people-centered technologies that meet the needs of the modern traveler."

As the Philippine aviation industry prepares for a significant capacity expansion—with domestic passenger traffic already trending above pre-pandemic levels and the Asia-Pacific region set to drive 45% of global travel growth by 2040—NECPH is introducing a suite of digital tools engineered to optimize both operational oversight and the traveler experience.

NEC's exhibition will feature a live look at its "Global Aviation Solutions" portfolio, which includes:

Mobile Boarding Application: A secure, automated verification solution designed to streamline boarding while maintaining the highest level of public safety.

Decentralized ID (Verifiable Credentials): A digital wallet-based system that allows travelers to manage their own passport and ID data, enabling a "single token" end-to-end journey.

Video Recognition AI x LLM (VLM): An intelligent monitoring tool that automatically extracts and summarizes ground handling footage to improve real-time management.

Baggage Counting Solutions: A data-driven system built to simplify the boarding process, enhance punctuality, and boost overall passenger satisfaction.

"We are excited to demonstrate how our proven global expertise can assist the Philippines in modernizing its aviation gateways and harmonizing local operations with international digital standards. We are keen to connect with people who share the same vision," says Wataru Okada, Senior Director for Global Aviation, NEC Asia-Pacific.

Supporting the Future of Philippine Infrastructure

NEC's entry into the aviation summit aligns with the Philippine government's "Build Better More" program, which has prioritized the modernization of regional hubs and the landmark P170.6-billion rehabilitation of NAIA. By deploying world-class digital identity and secure frameworks, NEC Philippines is committed to providing the technological backbone necessary to transform these physical expansions into efficient and world-class gateways. This strategic participation reinforces NEC's efforts in actively creating what's ahead for the nation's digital infrastructure.

About NEC Philippines, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, NEC Philippines has been providing products, solutions, and support to the Philippine market, offering Biometrics Authentication System, Financial Solutions & Services, Public Safety Solutions & Services, Telecom Carrier Solutions, and Smart Transport Solutions. NEC Philippines leverages on the NEC global brand while collaborating with NEC Group Affiliates to bring solutions aiming to contribute to a safe, inclusive, and forward-thinking Philippines.

For more information and to learn more about NEC Philippines' innovative solutions, please visit https://ph.nec.com/

SOURCE NEC Philippines