NEC Thailand Names Yoshifuji Hiroki as President

BANGKOK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Thailand announced the appointment of Yoshifuji Hiroki as its new President, effective April 2026. Building on a strong local foundation, this leadership transition reiterates NEC's continued commitment to advancing innovation and sustainable growth in Thailand.

Yoshifuji brings over two decades of global experience within NEC, having joined the company in 2002. His career spans key international markets across the Middle East and Africa, where he led regional business development initiatives and played a pivotal role in expanding NEC's presence in emerging markets.

From 2013 to 2015, he drove business development across the West Africa region with NEC West Africa. He later served as Director of the Global Relations Division for NEC's Africa Group from 2016 to 2023, strengthening strategic partnerships and government relations across the continent. Most recently, Yoshifuji was Director of the Strategy Group under the Global Strategic and Planning Division, contributing to the company's global direction and long-term growth strategies.

"It is a great honor to take on this role at such an important and transformative time. I am deeply grateful to the NEC Thailand team and to Mr. Ichiro Kurihara for the strong foundation they have built. Under his leadership, the organization has undergone meaningful change—strengthening our structure, fostering a more agile and collaborative culture, and enhancing our business processes. These efforts have enabled NEC Thailand to become more flexible, efficient, and resilient, positioning us well to navigate global shifts, accelerate digital transformation, and respond effectively to challenges such as the COVID-19 crisis. Building on this momentum, we are now better equipped than ever to compete in a rapidly evolving market and to seize new opportunities," shares Yoshifuji.

In his new role, Yoshifuji will lead NEC Thailand's overall business strategy and operations, working closely with local stakeholders to reinforce NEC's role as a trusted partner in supporting Thailand's digital transformation and broader socio-economic development.

Yoshifuji adds, "I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to co-create innovative solutions that address societal challenges and deliver lasting value. Together, we remain committed to shaping what's ahead through meaningful innovation, contributing to sustainable growth and creating lasting value for society."

As a trusted partner in Thailand, NEC delivers cutting-edge technologies and solutions that support key industries such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, finance, and other key industries.

SOURCE NEC Thailand