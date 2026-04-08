Neolix and Pegasus to Jointly Debut at KANSAI LOGIX 2026 in Osaka -- Bringing L4 Solution to Japan's Logistics Sector

OSAKA, Japan, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, the world's largest L4 autonomous urban delivery RoboVan solutions provider, announced today that it will jointly exhibit at KANSAI LOGIX 2026 (April 8–10, Intex Osaka, Hall 6, Booth B10-32) together with Pegasus, a globally active circular packaging and smart logistics solutions provider serving leading automotive OEMs and logistics enterprises worldwide. This marks Neolix's first large-scale offline presence in the Japanese market — a landmark milestone in its Asia-Pacific expansion strategy.

Neolix X3 Vehicle with Automated Loading/Unloading Solution

Japan's logistics sector is at an inflection point. An aging workforce has pushed the average age of logistics drivers past 50, while e-commerce demand continues to grow at more than 5% annually, straining last-mile delivery capacity across the country. Against this backdrop, Japanese regulators — particularly in the Kansai region — are actively opening public-road pilot zones for autonomous delivery vehicles, creating a window of opportunity that Neolix is moving swiftly to seize.

"Japan is one of the most strategically important markets in our global expansion," said a Neolix representative. "With an aging workforce, growing e-commerce demand, and accelerating regulatory openness, Japan's logistics sector is precisely where Neolix's proven technology can create transformative value. "

Neolix's competitive edge lies in world-leading L4 autonomous driving technology and fleet operations at commercial scale. Since its founding in 2018, the company has deployed more than 17,000 L4 autonomous delivery vehicles across 300+ cities globally, surpassing 100 million kilometers in cumulative operational mileage — a record unmatched in the industry. In October 2025, Neolix closed a $600M+ Series D funding round, the largest in China's autonomous driving sector that year, and became the first RoboVan company to obtain an autonomous delivery vehicle license in the UAE. In January 2026, Neolix debuted at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, showcasing its next-generation AI-powered autonomous logistics platform and full RoboVan product lineup to global audience.

Pegasus brings to the partnership decades of experience serving Japanese enterprise customers, deep logistics infrastructure, and established regulatory relationships across the country. At KANSAI LOGIX 2026, their joint booth will showcase the Neolix X3 Vehicle with Automated Loading/Unloading Solution, a revolutionary system designed to address critical logistics pain points. This innovative solution enables seamless transfer of cage containers between sorting centers, distribution hubs, and delivery points, with single-trip capacity for 400-500 parcels. The X3 Cage-Loading features an integrated flip mechanism and protective cover that automates the entire loading/unloading process in just 28 seconds. Operators can initiate operations via a 7-inch on-board display or mobile app, with real-time status indicators ensuring precise container alignment. Visitors will also see Neolix's full-stack self-developed L4 autonomous system, cloud-based fleet management platform with 24/7 remote monitoring, and the end-to-end autonomous loop from auto-loading through transport to auto-unloading.

Looking ahead, Neolix has set a target of deploying 50,000 autonomous delivery vehicles internationally by 2027. Japan is central to that ambition. Neolix and Pegasus invite all media, industry partners, and investors to visit Hall 6, Booth B10-32 at Intex Osaka during KANSAI LOGIX 2026 for in-depth briefings and live product demonstrations.

SOURCE Neolix