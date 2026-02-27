Neolix and Korean Ambassador Hold Talks to Advance Bilateral Cooperation in Autonomous Logistics for Korea

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first working day following the Chinese New Year holiday, Enyuan Yu, Founder and CEO of Neolix, paid a visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in China and held talks with Ambassador Rho Jae-heon to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Korea in autonomous logistics, including technology development, industrial deployment, and ecosystem building.

Enyuan Yu (left) meets Rho Jae-heon (right). Neolix vehicles in South Korea.

Neolix is a China-based company specializing in Level 4 autonomous delivery vehicles, with operations across 15 countries and more than 300 cities globally. The company has accumulated over 100 million kilometers of real-world autonomous driving.

Ambassador Rho noted that the global artificial intelligence industry is entering a critical phase of commercialization. As one of the most significant real-world applications of AI, autonomous driving has become a strategic priority for industrial upgrading.

He expressed strong support for Neolix's plans to expand autonomous driving–related investment in regions such as Incheon, adding that the Embassy will continue facilitating communication between Neolix and relevant Korean authorities. Ambassador Rho also thanked Yu for his continued efforts in promoting high-tech exchanges between the two countries and encouraged deeper cooperation with local enterprises to advance innovation in autonomous driving and AI.

Yu thanked the Embassy and Ambassador Rho for their support, emphasizing that Korea represents one of Neolix's key international markets.

He stated that Neolix will continue to increase its investment in Korea, further integrating local industrial resources and strengthening its presence across multiple dimensions, including R&D, manufacturing, and compliant operations. Leveraging its experience in large-scale commercialization and real-world deployment, Neolix aims to help address labor shortages in Korea's logistics sector, reduce operational costs, and support intelligentization of the country's logistics industry.

In July 2025, Neolix signed a strategic LoI with the Incheon Metropolitan Government to collaborate on the commercial application of autonomous logistic technologies. The partnership centers on Incheon's autonomous driving demonstration programs. This milestone made Neolix the first autonomous logistics company to enter the Korean market.

Looking ahead, Neolix plans to further expand its investment and partnerships in Korea, accelerate large-scale deployment, and deepen industrial collaboration. Through sustained cooperation, the company aims to support Korea's logistics intelligentization and help establish a benchmark project for China–Korea collaboration in intelligent technologies.

SOURCE Neolix