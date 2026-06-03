Neolix and QuikBot Sign Strategic Partnership to Advance End-to-End Autonomous Delivery in Singapore and Beyond

Partnership combines Neolix's autonomous mobility capabilities and fleet operating experience with QuikBot's Ambient Permission Plane to power end-to-end autonomous delivery from road to doorstep

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, a leading L4 autonomous logistics company, today announced a strategic partnership with Singapore-based deep-tech company QuikBot Technologies Pte. Ltd., to build an end-to-end autonomous delivery solution spanning public roads, building interiors and individual doorsteps. The collaboration will support Neolix's Singapore pilot deployment and compliance preparation, while advancing both companies' autonomous delivery offerings across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and other global markets.

Neolix Partners with QuikBot to Advance End-to-End Autonomous Delivery in Singapore and Beyond

In this collaboration, the two companies will co-develop and integrate Neolix's autonomous mobility capabilities and fleet operations with QuikBot's Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery Platform-as-a-Service (AFMD PaaS) to create a continuous delivery chain from public roads into buildings and to individual doors. Commercially, both companies will function as co-deployers and go-to-market partners, jointly bringing their combined autonomous delivery solution to enterprise and smart city clients through joint pilots, technical standards alignment, co-marketing, and strategic tenders.

Singapore provides an ideal launch market given its mature autonomous vehicle ecosystem. The deployment coincides with Ministry of Transport initiatives to codify a comprehensive legislative framework ahead of a dedicated Autonomous Vehicle Act, shifting the nation from testing sandboxes to full commercial clarity. Driverless transport is scaling nationwide to mitigate manpower constraints, with autonomous public shuttles active in residential hubs and public bus trials expanding into Marina Bay and one-north.

This ecosystem momentum is anchored by a live Physical AI testbed at the Punggol Digital District by end of 2026. Supported by a precinct-level regulatory exemption from the Land Transport Authority, this district allows multi-operator autonomous fleets to share public paths seamlessly, providing a real-world blueprint for commercial logistics. To operate on these public routes, systems must first clear stringent, multi-stage deployment readiness assessments to ensure prolonged, intervention-free mileage within geofenced zones.

In complex urban spaces, autonomous delivery vehicles can use autonomous driving and flexible dispatch to support high-frequency delivery needs such as peak-hour, nighttime and building-to-building movements, while last-metre delivery solutions execute the "building-to-doorstep" segment, improving the resilience and efficiency of urban logistics.

Neolix has deployed autonomous delivery services across scheduled logistics, instant delivery and nighttime delivery in multiple cities. Its applications span express logistics, supermarket delivery, fresh retail, pharmaceutical delivery, industrial logistics and supply-chain operations. To date, its autonomous delivery services have reached more than 300 cities in nearly 20 countries and regions, with over 150 million autonomous kilometers logged. Neolix is advancing localized deployment and operations in markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Germany, Portugal and Australia.

QuikBot has expertise in last-mile delivery. Its Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery Platform-as-a-Service (AFMD PaaS) and Ambient Permission Plane, a permission and trust infrastructure for real-world physical environments, are designed to help autonomous driving systems coordinate with access controls, lifts, smart facilities and building operations. QuikBot has worked with international logistics companies including FedEx in commercial buildings in Singapore, giving both companies direct operational experience in the indoor delivery environments central to this partnership.

Looking ahead, the partners will collaborate to build an end-to-end autonomous delivery model for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and broader global markets. A successful Singapore deployment would help standardize the interface between public roads and building interiors, enabling rapid replication in markets where both companies already have a presence, including the UAE, Japan and South Korea, while providing direct experience for deployment in North America, Europe and other new markets, collectively shortening time-to-market.

"Singapore is an important market in Neolix's global deployment footprint. We are bringing proven operating experience from large-scale autonomous delivery services to a market with clear regulatory expectations and concentrated commercial demand. QuikBot has deep knowledge of Singapore's building and final-mile delivery environment. This partnership will support our local pilot deployment and compliance preparation, connect road-based autonomous driving more effectively with building scenarios, and strengthen our end-to-end autonomous delivery offering for more global cities," said Will Zhao, Executive President, Neolix.

"Autonomous delivery has been a promise for years. What has been missing is the infrastructure layer that ties everything together. Neolix brings proven on-road AV capability. QuikBot brings the Ambient Permission Plane that lets those vehicles move through buildings, communicate with smart infrastructure, and complete the last metre of delivery. For the first time, a delivery vehicle can pick up a parcel on a public road, navigate into a building, and complete handoff to the right door, without a human in the chain. That is what this partnership makes possible," said Alan Ng, Founder & CEO, QuikBot Technologies.

About Neolix

Neolix is a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics. Operating one of the world's largest commercial autonomous delivery fleets, with proprietary RoboVans deployed across 300+ cities in nearly 20 countries and regions and over 150 million autonomous kilometers logged, Neolix is bringing Physical AI to the infrastructure of global logistics.

About QuikBot Technologies Pte. Ltd.

QuikBot Technologies is a Singapore-based deep-tech company building the Ambient Permission Plane, the trust infrastructure for Physical AI that governs how autonomous systems operate in the real world. Its Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery Platform-as-a-Service (AFMD PaaS) is designed to help autonomous systems interoperate with smart buildings, urban infrastructure, and final-metre delivery workflows.

SOURCE Neolix