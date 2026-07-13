Neolix at Forefront as Autonomous Logistics Scales to the Middle East and Beyond

Company Highlights Commercial Momentum in Physical AI at LEAP East 2026

HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains contend with rising delivery costs and labor shortages, autonomous logistics has gone from pilot project to scalable business model. Neolix, the global leader in L4 autonomous logistics, believes it is the first Physical AI application to reach meaningful commercial scale, operating in structured environments where efficiency, safety and ROI can all be measured directly.

Several hundred Neolix autonomous delivery vehicles are operating around the clock in the Middle East.

That momentum takes center stage this week at LEAP East 2026, the inaugural Asia-Pacific edition of LEAP, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8–10 July. Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix, joins two headline sessions: "Autonomous Everything: The Dawn of Physical AI" on the Main Stage and "Unmanned & Autonomous: The Emergence of Physical AI in Transportation" on the Orbital Stage.

With its unique mapless technology, Neolix arrives with one of the largest commercial track records in the industry: more than 25,000 proprietary RoboVans deployed across 300+ cities in 15+ countries, with around 200 million autonomous kilometers logged, and single-city fleets exceeding 2,000 vehicles. Deployments with global retailers have cut fulfillment lead times from six hours to two while reducing delivery costs significantly.

"Physical AI will scale first in logistics, because goods move in high-frequency, measurable, ROI-driven networks," Zhao said. "Compared with humanoid robots or robotaxis, autonomous logistics is B2B, with clearly defined routes and measurable outcomes — that's why it has already moved from demonstration to production."

Central to that development is the Middle East, and the UAE in particular, which has emerged as a proving ground for autonomous logistics as Neolix scales globally across the region, Southeast Asia and Europe.

"The UAE gives us real, quick-commerce and urban logistics use cases at commercial scale, and Saudi Arabia is an important next step through local partnerships," Zhao said. "The question in the region is no longer 'Can autonomous logistics work?' It is 'How fast can we scale it?'"

Zhao said the industry's next stage is transforming vehicles into shared logistics infrastructure. Neolix's Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model lets multiple retailers and logistics operators share one autonomous fleet across different routes and time windows, improving utilization and opening Physical AI to mid-sized businesses, not just industry giants — the sector's "Uber moment," as Zhao put it.

"One RoboVan should not serve just one operator," Zhao said. "The future is one intelligent fleet serving multiple shippers and retailers — turning per-vehicle costs into per-parcel economics and making trust in Physical AI a matter of measurable ROI rather than promise."

Organized by Tahaluf and jointly convened by Hong Kong's Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, LEAP East connects two of the world's fastest-moving innovation corridors at a moment when Gulf–Asia trade has reached record levels.

"Trust isn't built through demonstrations — it is built through results," Zhao said. "Hong Kong sits at the intersection of the ecosystems shaping Physical AI: deep manufacturing and operational capabilities of China and Southeast Asia, the capital and demand of the Gulf, and the standards of the broad consumer markets. International collaboration will be essential to building the infrastructure that supports the next generation of logistics."

About Neolix

Neolix is a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics, with more than 25,000 proprietary RoboVans deployed across 300+ cities in 15+ countries and around 200 million autonomous kilometers logged. Operating one of the world's largest commercial autonomous delivery fleets, Neolix is bringing Physical AI into the infrastructure of everyday retail and logistics.

SOURCE Neolix