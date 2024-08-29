Net Zero Technology Drives Green Competitiveness: AI Carbon Management Company Cedars Digital Joins Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI carbon management company Cedars Digital has officially joined the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association (TNZEA). The TNZEA was co-founded by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) and 33 publicly listed companies in Taiwan, dedicated to promoting collaboration among industry, government, and academia to achieve the net-zero emission target by 2050.

Torrent Chin (left), CEO of Cedars Digital, and Eugene Chien (right), Chairman of the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association. Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital, shares insights on the AI carbon management platform CarbonM.

As the first multinational company in the Asia-Pacific region to focus on AI carbon management, Cedars Digital provides one-stop AI carbon emission calculation systems and carbon asset management services for various industries, including manufacturing, finance, transportation, and services. Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital, stated, "This year marks the beginning of AI applications, and various sectors continue to propose innovative solutions. Cedars Digital utilizes AI technology to assist companies in 'coexisting with carbon,' balancing ESG and business competitiveness, and driving the dual transformation of digitalization and net-zero." The association's chairman, Eugene Chien, remarked, "Since its establishment, the association has been dedicated to assisting member companies in achieving net-zero goals through dialogue, education, and active participation. As the first multinational company in the Asia-Pacific region focused on carbon management, Cedars Digital's expertise in providing carbon emission calculation and carbon asset management services is commendable. We appreciate Cedars Digital's commitment to taking further actions in response to the net-zero emission target, and we believe that their participation in the association will foster greater collaboration and benefits with other member companies."

In the face of global climate change challenges, carbon reduction has shifted from international initiatives to local actions. The World Bank Group's report on "Current Status and Trends of Carbon Pricing 2024" includes Taiwan's carbon pricing policy among the 75 global emission trading systems (ETS) and carbon tax mechanisms currently in place. The Ministry of the Environment is also developing a "Cap and Trade" carbon trading system, referencing the European Union's model, which will run parallel to the "carbon fee" system in the future. For companies to move toward net-zero emissions, they need carbon inventory data as a foundation to identify emission hotspots and enhance green competitiveness.

In this context, Cedars Digital has aligned with international carbon reduction policies and collaborated with carbon verification agencies to develop the "AI Carbon Management Platform, CarbonM." This platform empowers companies to simultaneously conduct greenhouse gas inventories and calculate product carbon footprints. By utilizing AI technology, it recommends corresponding carbon coefficients, reduces the difficulty of finding carbon coefficients, and lowers the error rate of manual greenhouse gas emission calculations. Platform users can centrally collect and manage carbon-related data, significantly reducing verification time and costs, shortening market-standard working hours, and generating third-party certified carbon inventory reports. This supports intelligent transformation for companies, improves internal carbon BOM databases, and provides a foundation for developing future carbon reduction strategies. In the future, Cedars Digital will also offer consulting services to companies, assisting in building low-carbon energy management, optimizing green energy portfolios, and supporting carbon credit applications to create long-term green economic value.

About Cedars Digital

Cedars Digital is a Singapore-based multinational company specializing in AI carbon management and consulting services, dedicated to providing a one-stop AI management platform and carbon reduction advisory services across various industries. By leveraging AI technology, Cedars Digital helps clients 'coexist with carbon' by balancing corporate ESG and sustainable value chains, driving a dual transformation towards digitalization and net zero, and collectively working towards the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Learn more: https://www.cedars-digital.com

About Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association (TNZEA)

The Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association is a non-profit organization established by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and 33 domestic enterprises. Its mission is to assist member companies in achieving net zero emissions and to serve as a communication bridge between businesses and the government. The association calls upon domestic enterprises concerned about climate and carbon neutrality issues, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, to lead Taiwan's various sectors through action and assist the government in reaching Taiwan's carbon neutrality goals.

Learn more: https://www.tnzea.org.tw

SOURCE Cedars Digital