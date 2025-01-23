NetDragon and PolyU Collaborate to Drive Innovation in Educational Technology, Enriching Students' Learning Experiences

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 0777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ("PolyU"), marking the establishment of a strategic partnership. This close collaboration aims to promote the applications of educational technology ("EdTech") in higher education globally and foster the development of tech talent through the development of artificial intelligence ("AI") learning platforms, joint research, and exchange programmes.

Witnessed by Prof. Kwok-yin WONG, PolyU Vice President (Education); Prof. H.C. MAN, PolyU Dean of the Faculty of Engineering; Mr Ben YAM, Chief Financial Officer of NetDragon; and Mr Wood LAU, Head of Compliance and Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary of NetDragon, the MoU was signed by Prof. CHUNG Chi-yung, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Chair Professor of Power Systems Engineering of PolyU, and Ms Doris ZHAO, General Manager of Regional Business Development of NetDragon.

Under the MoU, PolyU and NetDragon will closely collaborate in three key areas. This includes the joint development of an AI learning platform aimed at enriching the learning experiences of students in Hong Kong and around the world. Both parties will also leverage their exceptional research and academic strengths, along with extensive industry experience, to engage in collaborative research focused on best practices and innovations in EdTech. In addition, they will facilitate academic and cultural exchange programmes among tertiary institutions in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other countries and regions, fostering a global exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Prof. CHUNG Chi-yung, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Chair Professor of Power Systems Engineering of PolyU said, "Our Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering aspires to be a leader in engineering education and EdTech locally and globally. By integrating the latest AI technologies into our pedagogy, we strive to enhance students' learning experience. This collaboration will not only accelerate PolyU's innovation and application in EdTech but also cultivate talents with innovative thinking and knowledge in engineering and EdTech, contributing to boosting the competitiveness of EdTech in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area."

Mr Ben YAM, Chief Financial Officer of NetDragon said, "We are excited to partner with PolyU. NetDragon will leverage its expertise in AI and its applications in EdTech, combining with PolyU's renowned academic resources to explore the joint development of cutting-edge AI learning platforms and innovative educational solutions. This collaboration marks a new milestone in advancing global higher education. Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring the vast potential of AI in education and, by integrating the resources of both parties, expanding market opportunities and driving innovation in EdTech."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its online education business both domestically and globally, and its overseas education business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

About The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) aspires to be an innovative world-class university that pursues excellence in education, research and knowledge transfer for the benefit of Hong Kong, the Nation, and the world. Driven by its motto, "To learn and to apply, for the benefit of mankind", the University nurtures socially responsible professionals and leaders with a strong sense of national pride and a global perspective, and pursues world-leading research and innovation for societal benefits. The University's unwavering commitment to excellence has garnered international acclaim, with PolyU ranking 57th in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Five subjects were placed within the top 20 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Among these, "Hospitality and Leisure Management", Civil and Structural Engineering", "Marketing", and "Art and Design" achieved the top rank in Hong Kong. PolyU also strives to foster a University community in which all members are united with a strong sense of belonging and pride, empowering the University to scale new heights.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: ir.netdragon.com

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited